After making the Motorola P30 official, Lenovo-owned Motorola has now announced the Motorola P30 Note in China, adding to its 'P' series portfolio. The smartphone looks similar to the Motorola P30 in design, but has a few specification differences, making it a tad more premium than the base variant. Key differences include a huge 5,000mAh battery, and a triple SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot. The Motorola P30 Note features a Snapdragon 636 processor, sports a rear fingerprint sensor, and weighs at a hefty 198 grams thanks to the large battery size.

The Motorola P30 Note is priced in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,700) for the 4GB RAM variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 6GB RAM variant. It is made available in Mercury Black colour option, and is already on sale in China. The company is bundling JBL headphones with the phone as part of the introductory offer.

The P30 Note sports a vertical dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top edge of the device. The smartphone sports a display notch in the front and a Motorola logo is embossed in the bottom chin.

Motorola P30 Note specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano+ microSD) Motorola P30 Note runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on ZUI 4.0, and sports a 6.2-inch (2246x1080 pixels) full-HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU, and 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB with expandable memory via the dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

The Motorola P30 Note sports a 16-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture, 1.25um pixel size, OmniVision OV16B sensor), and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.2 aperture, OmniVision OV5675 sensor) with dual-tone LED flash support. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.25um pixel size. The Motorola P30 Note packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone's dimensions measure at 156x76x8.39mm, and it weighs 198 grams.