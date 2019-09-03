Technology News
Motorola One Zoom Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch

Motorola One Zoom will sport a quad-camera setup at the back

By | Updated: 3 September 2019 18:41 IST
Motorola One Zoom Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

Motorola One Zoom appeared on Geekbench ahead of official launch

Highlights
  • Motorola One Zoom has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display
  • It sports a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • The One Zoom will not be a part of the Android One Programme

Motorola is expected to make an announcement at IFA this week and it looks like the company will be launching the Motorola One Zoom aka Motorola One Pro. Thanks to a few leaks in the past, we already know that the Motorola One Zoom will sport a quad-camera setup at the back placed in a rectangular camera module. The Motorola One Zoom has now been spotted on Geekbench tipping details about the processor powering it and has posted a score in the benchmarking app. To recall, the Motorola One Zoom and Motorola One Pro are thought to be the same phones, with the former foregoing Android One branding and featuring some preloaded Amazon apps instead.

The Motorola One Zoom has allegedly made an appearance on Geekbench posting a score of 2,381 in the single-core test and 6,551 for the multi-core test. It also reveals that the Motorola One Zoom will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Geekbench listing also tips that the device will sport 4GB of RAM and run Android 9 Pie. We have seen rumours in the past which suggest that the Motorola One Zoom won't be a part of the Android One programme. As we mentioned, it is being speculated the Motorola One Pro variant of the smartphone will carry the Android One mantle instead. None of this is confirmed so we will have to wait for the official launch for some clarity. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Motorola One Zoom Geekbench Motorola One ZoomMotorola One Zoom spotted on Geekbench

Previous leaks about the smartphone reveal that the quad-camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor which uses pixel-binning to provide a 12-megapixel output. The module is also said to sport a sensor with a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom as well as a depth sensor.

It is also tipped to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop style notch which houses a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. The Motorola One Zoom is also said to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is highly likely since the leaked live images revealed that the smartphone lacks a capacitive fingerprint scanner.

Since the launch is expected to take place soon, we won't have to wait for long to find out more about the Motorola One Zoom.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Zoom
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

