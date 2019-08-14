Technology News
loading

Motorola One Zoom Leak Suggest It Won’t Be an Android One Phone

The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB RAM.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Zoom Leak Suggest It Won’t Be an Android One Phone

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Motorola One Zoom new renders leaked

Highlights
  • Motorola One Zoom leaked in Purple and Black colour options
  • The phone is leaked to come with Amazon Alexa pre-installed
  • It is leaked to be priced at EUR 399, launch after IFA 2019

Motorola One Zoom has leaked once again in renders, and specifications have also been tipped. Perhaps, the biggest takeaway from this leak is that the Motorola One Zoom won't be an Android One device, and will come with Alexa pre-installed. Leaked specifications suggest that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch on top of the display, a glossy back panel, and a quad camera setup at the back as well.

Tipster Roland Quandt has taken to Twitter to share a host of photos of the Motorola One Zoom. The phone has been leaked in two colour options this time – Purple and Black. The back panel seems to be glossy and reflective. The Motorola One Zoom has a waterdrop-style notch, reiterating past leaks, on top of the display, while all the other sides sport minimalistic bezels. The phone sports a quad camera setup with a Motorola batwing logo placed at the bottom. The tipster suggests that this logo lights up, giving the phone a nice distinction.

Quandt says that the phone isn't an Android One phone, and comes with Amazon Alexa pre-installed. This is a shift in tradition for Motorola as all of its phones in the One series have been a part of the Android One program. He also says that the Motorola One Zoom is not the One Pro, something that was rumoured to be the case a while earlier.

Coming to the specifications, Quandt says that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC – just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro – paired with 4GB RAM. The phone will offer 128GB UFS storage and will be equipped with a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. As for camera, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear sensor with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) array on the rear. He has also tipped to price to be at EUR 399 (roughly Rs.31,600)

Early leaks tip that the quad camera setup will also be equipped with a wide-angle sensor, a telephoto lens that will offer 5x hybrid zoom, and a depth sensor for better portrait photography. As for expected specifications, the Motorola One Zoom smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to support 3.5mm audio jack, come with a USB Type-C port, pack a large battery, and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to launch after IFA 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Zoom Price, Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Motorola One Zoom Camera, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus TV Official Name, Logo Revealed Ahead of Formal Launch
Apex Legends Iron Crown Collection Event Kicks Off With Limited Time Solos Battle Royale Mode, Special Iron Crown Collection Pack
Motorola One Zoom Leak Suggest It Won’t Be an Android One Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  2. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  5. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  6. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  7. OnePlus Releases Name, Logo of Its Upcoming Smart TV
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. Samsung Takes Down Old Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack
  10. Vivo S1 to Go on Sale via Online Retailers in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Wildfire X With Triple Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apex Legends Iron Crown Collection Event Kicks Off With Limited Time Solos Battle Royale Mode, Special Iron Crown Collection Pack
  3. Motorola One Zoom Leak Suggest It Won’t Be an Android One Phone
  4. OnePlus TV Official Name, Logo Revealed Ahead of Formal Launch
  5. Snap Spectacles 3 Unveiled, Can Capture 3D Images
  6. Amazon Said to Near Deal for Up to 10 Percent of India's Second Largest Retailer, Future Retail
  7. Facebook Confirms It Paid Contractors to Transcribe User Audio Files
  8. Full Moon in August 2019: Sturgeon Moon Time of Peak, Significance, and More
  9. Apple AirPods, HomePod, Watch Will Not Escape Trump's China Tariffs
  10. Realme 3i to Go on Sale Next on August 20 via Flipkart, Realme: Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.