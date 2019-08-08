Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Photos Leaked; Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped to Include 48 Megapixel Sensor

Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Photos Leaked; Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped to Include 48-Megapixel Sensor

The quad rear camera setup to consist of one telephoto, one wide-angle sensor, and one depth sensor as well.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Photos Leaked; Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped to Include 48-Megapixel Sensor

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Motorola One Zoom may be launched after IFA 2019

Highlights
  • Motorola One Zoom will have a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom
  • The phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor as well
  • The phone is seen to sport a Motorola logo at the back

Motorola One Zoom has been leaked, and the phone is tipped to sport a 48-megaipxel megapixel camera. This phone has been reported to be called as the Motorola One Pro in the past, but a new report suggests that it will be launched as the Motorola One Zoom in the future. The camera setup has been detailed in the latest leak, and the report also suggests that the phone will be launched after IFA 2019. In totality, the phone will have a quad camera setup at the back.

WinFuture reports that the Motorola One Zoom will have a quad rear camera setup, and it will consist of a 48-megapixel main camera that will essentially combine four pixels to improve brightness and colours. The final image will be of 12-megapixel resolution. There will also be a wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens that will offer 5x hybrid zoom. Lastly, the Motorola One Zoom will also sport a depth sensor for better portrait photography.

The report has also shared photos of the Motorola One Zoom, and it is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, with minimal bezels on all sides. The phone has a quad camera setup sitting in the top centre of the back panel in a square-shaped format. The Motorola logo is embedded right beneath the camera setup.

As for expected specifications, the Motorola One Zoom smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to support 3.5mm audio jack, come with a USB Type-C port, pack a large battery, and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to launch after IFA 2019, and its rumoured to be priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Motorola is also working on a One Action phone as well, and this variant has been in the rumour mill for a couple of months now. This phone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Zoom Camera, Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Motorola One Zoom Price, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Home Alone, Night at the Museum Reboots Coming to Disney+
Tesla Stands by Model 3 Safety Claims Despite US Probes, Subpoenas Over Crashes
Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Photos Leaked; Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped to Include 48-Megapixel Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  5. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  6. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  8. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  9. Realme 64-Megapixel Phone Shown Off in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. More Disclosure on 'Loot Box' Odds Planned by Game Console Makers
  2. OnePlus TV Could Run on Android TV Operating System, Bluetooth SIG Listing Tips
  3. Tesla Stands by Model 3 Safety Claims Despite US Probes, Subpoenas Over Crashes
  4. Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Photos Leaked; Quad Rear Camera Setup Tipped to Include 48-Megapixel Sensor
  5. Home Alone, Night at the Museum Reboots Coming to Disney+
  6. British Airways Resuming Services After Latest IT Meltdown
  7. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Launch Offers
  8. AMD Lands Google, Twitter as Customers With EPYC Server Chip
  9. Chinese Government Hackers Suspected of Moonlighting for Profit
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ditches Headphone Jack After Company’s Jabs at Jackless Rivals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.