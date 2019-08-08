Motorola One Zoom has been leaked, and the phone is tipped to sport a 48-megaipxel megapixel camera. This phone has been reported to be called as the Motorola One Pro in the past, but a new report suggests that it will be launched as the Motorola One Zoom in the future. The camera setup has been detailed in the latest leak, and the report also suggests that the phone will be launched after IFA 2019. In totality, the phone will have a quad camera setup at the back.

WinFuture reports that the Motorola One Zoom will have a quad rear camera setup, and it will consist of a 48-megapixel main camera that will essentially combine four pixels to improve brightness and colours. The final image will be of 12-megapixel resolution. There will also be a wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens that will offer 5x hybrid zoom. Lastly, the Motorola One Zoom will also sport a depth sensor for better portrait photography.

The report has also shared photos of the Motorola One Zoom, and it is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, with minimal bezels on all sides. The phone has a quad camera setup sitting in the top centre of the back panel in a square-shaped format. The Motorola logo is embedded right beneath the camera setup.

As for expected specifications, the Motorola One Zoom smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to support 3.5mm audio jack, come with a USB Type-C port, pack a large battery, and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to launch after IFA 2019, and its rumoured to be priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Motorola is also working on a One Action phone as well, and this variant has been in the rumour mill for a couple of months now. This phone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and a rear fingerprint sensor.