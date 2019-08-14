Technology News
  Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre Installed Amazon Apps: Report

Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report

Motorola One Zoom/Pro is tipped to pack a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom.

Updated: 14 August 2019 19:04 IST
Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

The Motorola One Pro will run pristine Android One software without any bloatware

Highlights
  • Motorola One Pro is tipped to pack a 6.2-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • It might sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and a backlit logo

Motorola One Zoom, an upcoming phone packing quad rear cameras, has been making rounds of the rumour mill for the past couple of weeks. However, some reports claimed that the phone in question might be launched as the Motorola One Pro, and not Motorola One Zoom. But it now appears that the naming convention is an official marketing ploy, as the phone will reportedly debut as the Motorola One Zoom in some markets and under the Motorola One Pro name in the rest, with the only difference between them being the software.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared what appears to be a promotional image of the phone clearly stating that it is the Motorola One Pro. The phone depicted in the image has an identical design and sports the same camera module with four sensors as the one we've already seen on leaked Motorola One Zoom images. It appears that the phone's naming will have something to do with the software.

As per a previous report, the Motorola One Zoom won't be an Android Phone and will come pre-installed with Alexa and a few other Amazon apps. This leaves the door open for another variant of the phone that will run vanilla Android One software with no bloatware, continuing the tradition of previous Motorola One series phones. This particular version might end up being called the Motorola One Pro. The phone is expected to launch somewhere around IFA 2019 and is rumoured to be priced in the ballpark of EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

As far as specifications go, the upcoming phone is tipped to pack a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming Motorola phone will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel main camera, assisted by a wide-angle sensor, a telephoto lens that will offer 5x hybrid zoom support, and a depth sensor for capturing spatial information to support portrait photography. An in-display fingerprint sensor and a large battery are also tipped to be a part of the package.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Motorola One Pro, Motorola One Pro Specifications
Motorola One Zoom Is Just a Rebranded Motorola One Pro With Pre-Installed Amazon Apps: Report
