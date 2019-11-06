Technology News
Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 Clear Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Running Android 10

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 were spotted running the latest version of Android on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 19:21 IST
Highlights
  • Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 spotted running Android 10
  • Both smartphones run Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • Android 10 could be the last update for the Moto Z4

Motorola may be gearing up to bring the latest version of Android, i.e., Android 10 to its Motorola One Zoom and Moto Z4 smartphones. The company launched these two phones recently and both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Moto Z4 is the latest smartphone in the Z series that has been famous for its Moto Mods - modular components snappable onto the back to enhance functionality. Both these smartphones shipped with Android Pie out-of-the-box but have recently been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website running Android 10.

Both Motorola devices were spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, as first reported by Nashville Chatter. These devices were running on Android 10 at the time of certification. The Motorola One Zoom bears the XT2010-1 model number whereas the Moto Z4 has the XT1980-4 model number. Based on the certification it is clear that these smartphones are ready for Android 10 and the update could be rolled out in the near future.

motorola one zoom wifialliance ndtv Motorola One Zoommotorola motoz4 wifialliance Moto Z4 Android 10 WiFi Alliance

These will be the first Motorola smartphones to be updated to Android 10. An earlier report hinted that the Moto Z4 won't be getting the Android R update but will be updated to Android Q i.e., Android 10. It is possible that Android 10 could be the last update to the Moto Z4 before the company discontinues software updates for the device.

The Motorola One Zoom was recently launched and packs in a quad-camera setup at the back. It is the first major software update for the smartphone. Since the Motorola One Zoom is a part of the Android One programme in a few markets it is possible that Motorola could roll out future software updates. Surprisingly, Motorola did not launch these two smartphones in India.

Motorola One Zoom

Motorola One Zoom

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4
Aditya Shenoy

