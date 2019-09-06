Technology News
loading
Motorola One Zoom With Quad Rear Cameras, Moto E6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Zoom price starts at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000), and will go on sale from September 5.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 03:35 IST
Motorola One Zoom With Quad Rear Cameras, Moto E6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Zoom sports a quad rear camera setup with 10x hybrid zoom

Highlights
  • Motorola One Zoom runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • Moto E6 Plus is a budget phone running on the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • The Motorola One Zoom offers 10x hybrid zoom

Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus were launched at IFA 2019 on Thursday. The former is a mid-range offering with a quad rear camera setup that offers 3x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, apart from a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Moto E6 Plus on the other hand features a notch display as well as a dual rear camera setup, both firsts for the series. Another highlight is its dedicated microSD card slot. At the launch, the Lenovo-owned company revealed the Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus price and availability, though India details remain unknown.

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus price

The Motorola One Zoom price starts at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000), and will go on sale in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and other Latin American countries from September 5, while Europe will get it from September 6. An Amazon-exclusive version with Alexa preloaded will go on sale from September 5 in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Finally, in the US, the Motorola One Zoom will be priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 32,400) unlocked. It will be made available in Brushed Bronze, Cosmic Purple, and Electric Grey colour variants.

On the other hand, the Moto E6 Plus price starts at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and will go on sale in Latin America on September 6. It will go on sale in September in Europe as well, and will roll out across Asia Pacific in the coming months. It will be made available in a Silver Grey colour variant.

Motorola One Zoom specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Zoom runs Android 9.0 Pie, and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by 2.5D Panada King glass, while the smartphone has 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 at the rear. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It bears a 6000-series aluminium body.

The Motorola One Zoom has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor (4-in-1 pixel binning, 12-megapixel output, f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels, OIS, PDAF), 16-megapixel wide-angle lens (117 degrees) camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (3x optical zoom, OIS), and finally, a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The setup is accompanied by a Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash module.

On the front, the Motorola One Zoom bears a 25-megapixel camera (4-in-1 pixel binning, 6.25-megapixel output, effective 1.8-micron pixels, and an f/2.0 aperture). It comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (v3.1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It measures 158x75x8.8mm and weighs 190 grams. It sports a 4,000mAh batter with 15W fast charging. It bears an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Moto E6 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Moto E6 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB and 4GB RAM options.

moto e6 plus ifa 2019 gadgets 360 moto

Moto E6 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup

 

The Moto E6 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, paired with an LED flash module. On the front, is an 8-megapixel (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) sensor. It comes with 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with its own dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto E6 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It measures 155.6x73.06x8.6mm and weighs 149.7 grams. It sports a 3,000mAh battery. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Motorola One Zoom

Motorola One Zoom

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Motorola Moto E6 Plus

Motorola Moto E6 Plus

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
