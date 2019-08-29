Technology News
loading

Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch

Motorola One Zoom live images show no Android One logo at the back.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Motorola One Zoom may launch soon, reports have tipped

Highlights
  • Live images suggest waterdrop-style notch up front
  • Motorola One Zoom will sport a 48-megapixel camera
  • The phone may sport an in-display fingerprint sensor

Motorola One Zoom has now surfaced online once again, this time in live images. The phone's launch date is still a mystery, but leaks are picking up pace as days go by. The latest leak corroborates with past leaks, and shows the front and back of the phone. It was earlier tipped to be called the Motorola One Pro, but now it's being heavily rumoured to be called the Motorola One Zoom in some regions. The latest images show the display turned on and it could be a test unit spotted in the wild, before the company decides to launch it for the masses.

The Motorola One Zoom live photos were spotted on Slashleaks, and they show the back panel and the front display design. The phone is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, with minimal bezels on all sides. The phone has a quad camera setup sitting in the top centre of the back panel in a square-shaped format. The Motorola logo is embedded right beneath the camera setup. The back panel confirms that the phone will have a 48-megapixel sensor embedded inside. The back panel is seen to sport a matte-like finish. The phone was also leaked in high-resolution renders by Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice a few days ago.

Interestingly, there is no Android One logo at the back, and the Motorola One logo sits at the bottom of the rear panel. The phone has been rumoured to not be an Android One phone, and instead come with Amazon Alexa pre-installed. This is a shift in tradition for Motorola as all of its phones in the One series have been a part of the Android One programme. It is possible that the company launches the Motorola One Zoom variant with pre-installed apps, while making the Motorola One Pro available as an Android One device in select markets. Of course, this is pure speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Motorola as of yet.

Leaked specifications suggest a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC – just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro – paired with 4GB RAM. The phone will offer 128GB UFS storage and will be equipped with a microSD card slot for further memory expansion.

As for camera, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear sensor with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) array on the rear, a wide-angle sensor, a telephoto lens that will offer 5x hybrid zoom, and a depth sensor for better portrait photography. The Motorola One Zoom smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 3.5mm audio jack, come with a USB Type-C port, pack a large battery, and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One Zoom is expected to launch somewhere around IFA 2019 in select markets, and is tipped to be priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Zoom Price, Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Zoom Design, Motorola One Zoom Renders, Motorola One Zoom Live Image, Motorola One Zoom Specifications, Motorola, IFA, IFA 2019
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Fortnite’s Turbo Building Time Delay Change Rolled Back by Epic Games After Backlash
Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  2. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  3. Realme XT First Impressions
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  5. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  6. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 II Mirrorless Camera Launched
  9. Nokia 7.2 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F With Quad Rear Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch
  3. Fortnite’s Turbo Building Time Delay Change Rolled Back by Epic Games After Backlash
  4. French Cyber-Police Break Up Massive Botnet Ring
  5. Tesla Heads Down New Road With Car Insurance in California
  6. French Researcher Hacks Into Moscow's New E-Voting System
  7. Sony A6600 Flagship APS-C Mirrorless Camera, A6100 ‘Budget’ Mirrorless Camera Launched
  8. Vivo Nex 3 May Support Company's 120W Super FlashCharge Technology, Other Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy A91 With Android 10 to Launch in 2020: Report
  10. Apple Says 'Eager' to Serve Customers at Its First India Retail Store, Following Eased Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.