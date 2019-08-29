Motorola One Zoom Live Images Leak Ahead of Anticipated IFA 2019 Launch

Motorola One Zoom has now surfaced online once again, this time in live images. The phone's launch date is still a mystery, but leaks are picking up pace as days go by. The latest leak corroborates with past leaks, and shows the front and back of the phone. It was earlier tipped to be called the Motorola One Pro, but now it's being heavily rumoured to be called the Motorola One Zoom in some regions. The latest images show the display turned on and it could be a test unit spotted in the wild, before the company decides to launch it for the masses.

The Motorola One Zoom live photos were spotted on Slashleaks, and they show the back panel and the front display design. The phone is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, with minimal bezels on all sides. The phone has a quad camera setup sitting in the top centre of the back panel in a square-shaped format. The Motorola logo is embedded right beneath the camera setup. The back panel confirms that the phone will have a 48-megapixel sensor embedded inside. The back panel is seen to sport a matte-like finish. The phone was also leaked in high-resolution renders by Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice a few days ago.

Interestingly, there is no Android One logo at the back, and the Motorola One logo sits at the bottom of the rear panel. The phone has been rumoured to not be an Android One phone, and instead come with Amazon Alexa pre-installed. This is a shift in tradition for Motorola as all of its phones in the One series have been a part of the Android One programme. It is possible that the company launches the Motorola One Zoom variant with pre-installed apps, while making the Motorola One Pro available as an Android One device in select markets. Of course, this is pure speculation and nothing has been confirmed by Motorola as of yet.

Leaked specifications suggest a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC – just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro – paired with 4GB RAM. The phone will offer 128GB UFS storage and will be equipped with a microSD card slot for further memory expansion.

As for camera, the phone will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear sensor with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) array on the rear, a wide-angle sensor, a telephoto lens that will offer 5x hybrid zoom, and a depth sensor for better portrait photography. The Motorola One Zoom smartphone is also rumoured to feature a 3.5mm audio jack, come with a USB Type-C port, pack a large battery, and sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One Zoom is expected to launch somewhere around IFA 2019 in select markets, and is tipped to be priced at EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 34,000).