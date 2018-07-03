NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One White Colour Variant Leaked in Live Images Showing Glass Back, Vertical Dual Camera Setup

Motorola One White Colour Variant Leaked in Live Images Showing Glass Back, Vertical Dual Camera Setup

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One White Colour Variant Leaked in Live Images Showing Glass Back, Vertical Dual Camera Setup

Photo Credit: ZyadAtef12/ SlashLeaks

Highlights

  • The Motorola One is seen in a White colour variant
  • It might launch alongside the Moto Z3 and Motorola One Power
  • Launch is expected in the US on August 2

Motorola has a product announcement slated for August 2 at its headquarters in Chicago, US. While leaks and rumours have given us a clear look at one of the smartphones expected at this event - the Motorola One Power (aka Moto One Power) - a leak earlier this month pointed towards the launch of yet another variant, the Motorola One (aka Moto One). It now seems that we have live photos of the Motorola One in a White colour variant. The images show a vertical dual rear camera setup, while the front of the handset is not shown.

As per a post by reputed tipster ZyadAtef12 on SlashLeaks, the alleged Motorola One is seen to sport a white back panel with a glass finish and an aluminium frame running on the sides. There is a small Motorola logo on the back, below the dual cameras, with a circular aluminium ring around it. Other than that, the images reveal nothing else around the unannounced Motorola smartphone. While the front panel hasn't been shown in these leaked images, the smartphone is reported to arrive with a display notch. Both the Motorola One and Motorola One Power are expected to run an Android One-based version of stock Android, however branding is nowhere to be seen on the leaked unit.

motorola one slashleaks inline Motorola One Power

Photo Credit: ZyadAtef12/ SlashLeaks

 

Recently, a report had suggested that the Lenovo-owned brand would be using the Motorola moniker instead of the Moto naming scheme for its upcoming One Power and One smartphones. Specifications and design features of the Motorola One Power have been leaked multiple times over the past couple of months.

The One Power is expected to sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera combination.

As per previous reports, the August 2 launch event is also expected to give us a look at the Moto Z3 - the company's next flagship smartphone - as well. This was hinted by Motorola itself as it claimed that the announcement will offer a "whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Lenovo, Motorola One Power, Motorola One, Moto One, Moto One Power
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for Nintendo Switch Review
Tesla Now Makes 5,000 Model 3 Units per Week, but Can It Continue?
Motorola One White Colour Variant Leaked in Live Images Showing Glass Back, Vertical Dual Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Launched at Rs. 39,999, Coming to India on July 16
  4. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  5. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  8. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  9. Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global
  10. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.