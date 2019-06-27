Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Vision to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola One Vision to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola One Vision price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999. Buyers of the new Motorola phone will get no-cost EMI options during first sale week.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Vision to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola One Vision houses a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola One Vision will be available in just one colour option
  • The new Motorola phone is powered by Exynos 9609 SoC
  • Motorola One Vision also packs 3500mAh battery

Motorola One Vision is all set to go on sale in India today. The new Motorola phone will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) IST in the country. Motorola One Vision was launched last week in India and comes with features like a hole-punch selfie camera, 21:9 display, and Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC. The phone also houses a dual rear camera setup a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Motorola One Vision price in India, sale time, launch offers

Motorola One Vision price has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As we mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart in the country at 12pm (noon) IST. The Lenovo-owned Motorola will be releasing two colours options for Motorola One Vision - Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient, however only the Sapphire Gradient is set to be offered today. The Bronze Gradient will become available in the coming weeks.

In terms of the launch offers, Motorola One Vision buyers during the first week of sale (June 27 to July 4) will get no-cost EMIs for 6 months on all credit and debit cards. Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers will get up to Rs.3,750 cashback and additional data up to 250GB.

As we mentioned, Motorola One Vision was launched in India last week.

 

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display. The new Motorola phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Motorola has included a dual rear camera setup on the Vision with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, the company has packed a 25-megapixel camera on the front.

Additionally, the Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). You will get also face unlock support, FM radio, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Audio.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design and good build quality
  • Dependable performance
  • Clean Android UI
  • Impressive night vision mode
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Unimpressive display quality
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorExynos 9609
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2520 pixels
Further reading: Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Vision Price in India, Motorola One Vision specifications, Motorola
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
French Group Launches Class Action Against Google Over Data Privacy
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Closed Beta Programme Kicked Off, Company Now Accepting Applications
Motorola One Vision to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One Vision Review
  2. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  3. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  4. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  6. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  8. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  9. Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology Launches Yi Smart Dash Camera in India
  10. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.