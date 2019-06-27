Motorola One Vision is all set to go on sale in India today. The new Motorola phone will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) IST in the country. Motorola One Vision was launched last week in India and comes with features like a hole-punch selfie camera, 21:9 display, and Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC. The phone also houses a dual rear camera setup a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Motorola One Vision price in India, sale time, launch offers

Motorola One Vision price has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As we mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart in the country at 12pm (noon) IST. The Lenovo-owned Motorola will be releasing two colours options for Motorola One Vision - Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient, however only the Sapphire Gradient is set to be offered today. The Bronze Gradient will become available in the coming weeks.

In terms of the launch offers, Motorola One Vision buyers during the first week of sale (June 27 to July 4) will get no-cost EMIs for 6 months on all credit and debit cards. Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers will get up to Rs.3,750 cashback and additional data up to 250GB.

As we mentioned, Motorola One Vision was launched in India last week.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display. The new Motorola phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Motorola has included a dual rear camera setup on the Vision with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, the company has packed a 25-megapixel camera on the front.

Additionally, the Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). You will get also face unlock support, FM radio, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Audio.

