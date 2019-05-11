Motorola is expected to launch its One Vision smartphone along with a few other devices at an event scheduled in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 15. Renders of the phone were leaked a few days ago, and now new renders alongside detailed specifications and the price of the phone have surfaced online. According to the new leak, the Moto One Vision phone will sport a hole-punch 6.3-inch display, a new Exynos 9609 processor, 128GB of storage, and a 4GB RAM. The phone is seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup as well.

A German website WinFuture has published the alleged photos and specifications of the One Vision phone. The leaked renders suggest that the phone will sport a hole-punch display, and a slight chin at the bottom. The dual camera setup at the back is seen to be aligned vertically, and the Motorola logo presumably houses the fingerprint sensor. The volume and power buttons reside on the right edge of the phone and the speaker grille is seen on the bottom edge.

The WinFuture report states that the Motorola One Vision will be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,400) and will be available for purchase on May 16. The phone is said to be released in Blue and Bronze colour options. The company will also bundle Motorola Verve earbuds as an early-bird incentive.

Motorola One Vision specifications (expected)

According to WinFuture, the dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision is part of the Android One program, and it may sport a 6.3-inch (1080x2520 pixels) LCD display with CinemaVision 21:9 aspect ratio and 432ppi pixel density. It will be powered by the 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will support microSD card for further expansion of memory.

The rear camera setup of the phone is said to feature one 48-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS support, and a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is also listed to pack a 3,500mAh battery, and connectivity options will include LTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The phone reportedly measures at 160.1x7.1x8.7mm, and it weighs 180 grams.