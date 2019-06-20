Motorola One Vision has made its India debut. Over a month after the Motorola smartphone was originally unveiled by the company, the Motorola One Vision has been launched in India. At an event in New Delhi on Thursday, Motorola India showcased the new smartphone, which features a hole-punch design and is based on Android One platform. The CinemaVision display with 21:9 aspect ratio is another highlight of the phone. Additionally, the company touts the phone's camera capabilities and it has included a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter on the phone. Read on for more details about Motorola One Vision price in India, specifications, features, and more.

Motorola One Vision sports a glass sandwich design with a hole-punch selfie camera and rounded edges. The phone also features a gradient finish on the back. Motorola claims that the CinemaVision display will maximise the viewing experience as most films are recorded in 21:9 aspect ratio. More and more streaming services are also opting for the same aspect ratio for the original web series.

Motorola One Vision price in India, sale date, launch offers

The Motorola One Vision price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone will be offered in Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient colours. It will go on sale from June 27. No launch offers have been detailed for now. It will be exclusively sold via Flipkart in the country.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens with optical image stabilisation support. There is a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as well. For selfies, the company has included a 25-megapixel shooter on the front with an f/2.0 lens on the Motorola One Vision.

Among other specifications, Motorola has added a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Additionally, there is face unlock support, FM radio, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Audio. The phone is also IP52 certified. The Motorola One Vision measures 160.1x71.2x8.7mm and it weighs 180 grams.