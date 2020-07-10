Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Vision Plus appears to be a rebranded version of Moto G8 Plus.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 July 2020 15:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Vision Plus comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola One Vision Plus price starts at roughly Rs. 14,300
  • It comes with a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant
  • Motorola One Vision Plus carries a 25-megapixel front camera

Motorola One Vision Plus has made its debut in the Middle East, and the phone by the looks and specifications appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto G8 Plus that was launched in India in October last year. Similarly, with the launch of the Motorola One Vision Plus, the Lenovo-owned company has introduced the successor of the Motorola One Vision and a new addition to Motorola's One series. The new Motorola phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with a 25-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Motorola One Vision Plus price

Currently, the Motorola One Vision Plus is listed on the Motorola Middle East website and available to purchase via Amazon UAE. It carries a price tag of AED 699 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. Its colour options include Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink.

Motorola One Vision Plus specifications

Similar to the Moto G8 Plus, the dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision Plus runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone's 128GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Motorola One Vision Plus' triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 16-megapixel action camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field of view, and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the company has provided a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel.

Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Motorola One Vision Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The battery is said to last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint reader, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer. Lastly, Motorola One Vision Plus measures 158.35x75.83x9.09mm and weighs 188 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola One Vision Plus

Motorola One Vision Plus

Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Vision Plus, Motorola One Vision Plus price, Motorola One Vision Plus specifications, Motorola, Moto G8 Plus, Lenovo
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July

Related Stories

Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  3. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  4. Oppo Watch May Launch in India Soon
  5. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  6. Sony Reveals PS5 Game Box Design With Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art
  7. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  8. Rare Comet NEOWISE Is Gracing the Skies in July
  9. Apple Releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 First Public Beta Builds
  10. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Vision Plus With Snapdragon 665, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme's 120W Ultra Dart Fast Charger Tipped to Launch in July
  3. Panel Proposes New Regulator for Non-Personal Data in India, Draft Report Shows
  4. Samsung Fitness Band Spotted on US FCC Site, Image Suggests Heart Rate Sensor
  5. Amazon Brings ‘Hands-Free’ Alexa Experience to Mobile Devices
  6. Nearby Red Dwarf Star 'AD Leonis' With Massive Solar Flares Spotted
  7. Rare Comet NEOWISE Is Gracing the Skies in July Before It Disappears for 6,800 Years
  8. Sony Reveals PS5 Game Box Design With Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art
  9. Android 10 Adoption Rate Fastest Yet, Reached 100 Million Phones in 5 Months
  10. Sony to Invest $250 Million in Epic Games for Minority Stake
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com