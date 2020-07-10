Motorola One Vision Plus has made its debut in the Middle East, and the phone by the looks and specifications appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto G8 Plus that was launched in India in October last year. Similarly, with the launch of the Motorola One Vision Plus, the Lenovo-owned company has introduced the successor of the Motorola One Vision and a new addition to Motorola's One series. The new Motorola phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with a 25-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Motorola One Vision Plus price

Currently, the Motorola One Vision Plus is listed on the Motorola Middle East website and available to purchase via Amazon UAE. It carries a price tag of AED 699 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. Its colour options include Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink.

Motorola One Vision Plus specifications

Similar to the Moto G8 Plus, the dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision Plus runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone's 128GB onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Motorola One Vision Plus' triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 16-megapixel action camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field of view, and lastly, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the company has provided a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the waterdrop-notch on the front panel.

Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Motorola One Vision Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. The battery is said to last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint reader, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a magnetometer. Lastly, Motorola One Vision Plus measures 158.35x75.83x9.09mm and weighs 188 grams.

