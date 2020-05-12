Technology News
Motorola One Vision Plus, Moto E7 Spotted in Separate Listings: Report

Motorola One Vision Plus listing shows 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, with a 6.3-inch display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 May 2020 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Techieride

Moto E7 may come with 2GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Motorola One Vision Plus Google Play listing shows NFC support
  • Moto E7 may come with Android 10 out of the box
  • There is no release date for either of the phones as of yet

Motorola may be adding two new smartphones to its catalogue namely, the Motorola One Vision Plus and the Moto E7. The two phones were reportedly spotted in separate listings that highlight some of the specifications that can be expected from the phones. The Motorola One Vision Plus is listed with 4GB of RAM and is expected to be the follow-up to last year's Motorola One Vision. The Moto E7 listing, on the other hand, shows 2GB of RAM, and it is expected to be the successor to last year's Moto E6.

Motorola One Vision Plus specifications (expected)

The purported Motorola One Vision Plus listing on Google's Android Enterprise Directory was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing shows the phone will have a 6.3-inch display with no details on resolution. The Motorola One Vision Plus is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Presumably, this will be one of the configurations the phone comes in. Further, the listing states the Motorola One Vision Plus will have NFC, a fingerprint scanner (uncertain whether physical or in-display), and will run Android 9.

Moto e7 google play listing techieride inline one

Motorola One Vision Plus may have a 6.3-inch display
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

Notably, the Motorola One Vision started receiving the Android 10 update in January this year so it's interesting to see the Motorola One Vision Plus has been listed with Android 9 and not Android 10.

Motorola Moto E7 specifications (expected)

First spotted by Techieride, the purported Moto E7 Google Play Console listing suggests it will be a budget friendly smartphone, just like its predecessors in Motorola's ‘E' series. It can be seen that the phone named “moto e7” has 720x1,520 pixels resolution display and a pixel density of 280ppi. The processor mentioned in the listing is the octa-core Snapdragon 632 (Qualcomm SDM632) with two sets of four Kyro 260 cores each. The GPU is the Adreno 506 clocked at 725MHz. 2GB of RAM is also mentioned in the listing. Interestingly, the Moto E7 has been listed with Android 10.

From the resolution and pixel density in the new listing, the screen size of the Moto E7 may be around 6-inches. Motorola launched the Moto E6 in July 2019 with a 5.5-inch display and it was followed-up by the Moto E6s with a 6.1-inch display.

 

As of now, there is no information on when the two phones will be launched but an announcement can be expected from Motorola soon.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Vision Plus, Moto E7
