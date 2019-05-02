Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Vision With Hole Punch Display, 48 Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in Brazil on May 15

Motorola One Vision With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in Brazil on May 15

Motorola One Vision’s launch event will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 11:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Vision With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in Brazil on May 15

Photo Credit: Twitter / Sudhanshu1414

The Motorola phone is tipped to pack dual rear cameras and a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on Geekbench
  • It will reportedly be available in three storage variants
  • The Motorola phone is tipped to pack a 3,500mAh battery

Motorola One Vision has been making rounds of the rumour mill for quite some time, but it appears that the phone will go official in less than two weeks from now. As per an alleged launch poster, the Motorola One Vision will be unveiled in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 15. Moreover, another report citing retailers claims that the Motorola One Vision will be officially launched at an event in Sao Paulo on May 15. As per previous leaks, the phone will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC and will come equipped with dual rear cameras.

The Motorola One Vision, carrying the model number XT1970, recently received the Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating that the launch was on the horizon. Now, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has tweeted what appears to be the poster of a Motorola launch event on May 15, adding that the Motorola One Vision, codenamed "Robusta2", will be unveiled in Sao Paulo, Brazil later this month.

A report from Canaltech, which cites confirmation obtained from retailers, states that the Motorola phone will go official on May 15 at an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on Google's ARCore website, and alleged press renders of the phone flaunting a hole-punch display also surfaced last month. It was recently sighted on Geekbench as well, packing 6GB of RAM and running Android Pie. As per a detailed leak, the Motorola One Vision will reportedly pack a 21:9 display with a full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) resolution, although the size of the panel is not known.

The phone is tipped to pack Samsung's Exynos 9610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Motorola offering is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and will have support for features such as Video 3D HDR, Long Exposure, Digital Wellbeing, and Dolby audio among others. The phone is claimed to come equipped with a 3,500mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. The Motorola One Vision is tipped to make its way to markets including Asia Pacific, China, Eastern Europe, India, and the Middle Eastern countries as well, but there is no information as to when that will happen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Vision Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
ISRO Says Chandrayaan-2 Modules Being Readied for July Launch
Apple Trade-Ins and Discounts Spark iPhone Revival
Motorola One Vision With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in Brazil on May 15
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  5. Stuffcool Stuffbuds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Here Are 8 New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4
  7. Redmi Snapdragon 855 Phone Won’t Be Called Redmi X, GM Confirms
  8. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Realme X Leak Tips Snapdragon 730 SoC, VOOC 3.0 Support
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.