Motorola has announced it is hosting a smartphone launch event in India on June 20, and the Lenovo-owned company is largely expected to launch the Motorola One Vision. The phone was recently reportedly to have been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification site in India, tipping it would be the model launched in the country at the event. The Motorola One Vision was launched in Brazil last month, and it should arrive in India this month. Key specifications of the phone include a hole-punch display, a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 25-megapixel selfie sensor, rear fingerprint sensor, a 21:9 display, and more. There is also the possibility Motorola launches the Moto Z4 in India, but that seems unlikely considering the proximity of the US launch.

The company has confirmed that it is hosting an event on June 20 in India with 'block your date invites' sent to the press. The invite reads, "Building on the benchmark, we are bringing to you another premium device on Thursday, 20th of June 2019... Save the date to experience the brilliance." While Motorola India has refrained from confirming which smartphone is set to launch at the event, it is largely speculated to make the Motorola One Vision available. The phone, as mentioned, has already been launched in Brazil, and now it is expectetd to make its way to India.

The phone was reportedly also spotted on BIS earlier, hinting at an imminent arrival in the country. 91Mobiles reported that the phone was listed with model XT1970-3.

The Motorola One Vision is priced at an RRP (recommended retail price) of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,500). It went on sale in Brazil for BRL 1,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000). It was made available in two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Brown. Saudi Arabia and Thailand markets are also selling the Motorola One Vision already.

At the time of launch, the company had said that the Motorola One Vision is slated to roll out in select countries of Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Australia in the coming months. Now, it looks like the Motorola One Vision will launch in India on June 20. However, it is worth reiterating that there has been no confirmation from the company's end.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The Motorola One Vision adopts a hole-punch display design, a dual rear camera setup at the back aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint sensor hidden beneath the Motorola logo, and a glossy gradient finished panel. The hybrid dual-SIM phone runs on Android Pie and is based on the Android One program. It features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio, and is powered by the 2.2GHz Exynos 9609 octa-core processor. The phone packs 4GB of RAM and offers 128GB internal storage as well. Storage can further be expanded via microSD card slot support (up to 512GB).

Coming to the dual camera setup at the back, the Motorola One Vision sports one 48-megapixel snapper with f/1.7 aperture and another 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone supports dual-LED flash, 8x digital zoom, portrait mode, manual mode, cinemagraph, panorama, active display mode, Auto HDR, more. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture as well.

The Motorola One Vision packs a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support. It is touted to give you up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, more. Sensors on board include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, and magnetometer. The One Vision phone measures at 160.1x71.2x8.7mm, and weighs 181 grams.