Motorola One Vision India launch is set for today, with an event in New Delhi scheduled to start at 12pm IST. To recall, the smartphone is the company's first with a hole-punch display cutout for the front camera. By using a cutout, Motorola has skipped the display notch, choosing to give the Motorola One Vision a 21:9 CinemaVision display instead. The smartphone was first unveiled last month in Brazil, and has since gone on sale in several countries in the world. Read on for more details about the Motorola One Vision India launch event timings, its expected price in India, and its specifications.

Motorola One Vision launch event time, live stream details

The Motorola One Vision India launch event will be live streamed on Flipkart as well as YouTube. The launch event start time has been set as 12pm (noon) IST. You can catch the live stream below. Do also stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the Motorola One Vision India launch event, including the smartphone's price, release date, and specifications in the country. As we mentioned earlier, the Motorola One Vision was first unveiled globally last month, at an event in Brazil. The company has been teasing its launch in India for a few weeks now, and Flipkart has also confirmed that it would be hosting sales – though online exclusivity has yet to be confirmed.

Motorola One Vision price in India (expected)

The Motorola One Vision is already on sale in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. In Brazil, the smartphone is priced at BRL 1,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), though globally, it was given a recommended retail price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,500). We can expect the Motorola One Vision price in India to be closer to this latter figure. It was launched in two colour variants - Brown and Sapphire Blue - and we can expect these colour variants to also make their way to the country.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs Android 9.0 Pie, and the smartphone is part of Google's Android One programme, implying timely updates and bloatware-free interface certified by the Mountain View giant. The Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio.It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Vision sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.7 aperture lens, as well as a 5-megapixel secondary sensory paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear camera setup also features dual-LED flash, 8x digital zoom, portrait mode, manual mode, cinemagraph, panorama, active display mode, Auto HDR, and more. Motorola has used a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Motorola One Vision, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Motorola One Vision packs a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support. It is touted to give you up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging. It measures 160.1x71.2x8.7mm and weighs 181 grams.

