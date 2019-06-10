Motorola One Vision, the first smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company to feature a hole-punch display, will be launching in India on June 20. The company confirmed the launch in a new teaser on Twitter, revealing enough to cement that it is indeed the Motorola One Vision that will launch at the June 20 event Motorola India had sent invites for last week. At the time, all that the company had teased was that the newly launched smartphone would be a "premium device." Read on for more details about the expected Motorola One Vision price in India, specifications, and more.

As we mentioned, Motorola India is now teasing the launch of the Motorola One Vision on Twitter. Last week, the company had sent out 'block your date' invites to Indian media for the launch of a "premium device" on June 20. While at the time, no exact details were revealed, the latest teaser on Twitter leaves no room for doubt - confirming it is indeed the Motorola One Vision that is coming to the country. The teaser reads "Let's move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision." It also contains a video, which shows a smartphone with a hole-punch display, and additionally says "enjoy a cinematic view" - clearly referring to the 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio display on the Motorola One Vision.

Let's move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision. Tag your binge-watch partner who needs to see this now! pic.twitter.com/FhhlLWFGQe — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2019

Motorola One Vision price in India (expected)

The Motorola One Vision is already on sale in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. In Brazil, the smartphone is priced at BRL 1,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), though globally, it was given a recommended retail price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,500). We can expect the Motorola One Vision price in India to be closer to this latter figure. It was launched in two colour variants - Brown and Sapphire Blue - and we can expect these colour variants to also make their way to the country.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs Android 9.0 Pie, and the smartphone is part of Google's Android One programme, implying timely updates and bloatware-free interface certified by the Mountain View giant. The Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio.It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Vision sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.7 aperture lens, as well as a 5-megapixel secondary sensory paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear camera setup also features dual-LED flash, 8x digital zoom, portrait mode, manual mode, cinemagraph, panorama, active display mode, Auto HDR, and more. Motorola has used a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Motorola One Vision, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Motorola One Vision packs a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support. It is touted to give you up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging. It measures 160.1x71.2x8.7mm and weighs 181 grams.