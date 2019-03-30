Technology News

Motorola One Vision Listed on Google’s ARCore Website, Launch Appears Imminent

, 30 March 2019
Photo Credit: TigerMobiles

Motorola One Vision is rumoured to sport a hole-punch display design

  • Google Developers portal has listed Motorola One Vision
  • The Motorola phone is rumoured to come with an Exynos 9610 SoC
  • Motorola P40 is speculated to be the China variant of Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision is real. The upcoming smartphone from Motorola, which was so far just a part of the rumour mill, has now been accidentally confirmed by Google. The Motorola One Vision has been listed among the devices supporting Google's ARCore on the company's developers portal. The listing also hints at the sooner than expected launch of the Motorola phone. The handset is rumoured to come with an Exynos 9610 SoC and will feature up to 4GB of RAM. Similar to the Motorola One and Motorola One Power, the Motorola One Vision is also expected to be a part of Google's Android One programme that is designed to deliver speedy software updates.

The list of devices supporting ARCore on the Google Developers portal features the Motorola One Vision -- without detailing any of its specifications or features of the phone.

motorola one vision arcore google developer Motorola One Vision

Photo Credit: Google Developers

 

Motorola One Vision specifications (rumoured)

We may not have official details right now, but some of the recent leaks claim to have revealed much about the Motorola One Vision. The phone is rumoured to come with Samsung's Exynos 9610 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. The phone is also speculated to be released in China as the Motorola P40 with Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Codenamed "Robusta2", the Motorola One Vision is said to flaunt a tall, 21:9 display along with a full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) resolution. It is also speculated to have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. A leaked render of the Motorola One Vision also showed a hole-punch display design and a dual rear camera setup.

The Motorola One Vision reportedly runs on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and will be released under Google's Android One programme. It is also rumoured to have multiple variants with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of onboard storage options. The phone could also offer Dolby audio and have preloaded features such as "Video 3D HDR" and "Long Exposure".

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Vision specifications, Motorola One Vision, Motorola, Google ARCore
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
