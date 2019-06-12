Motorola One Vision will be sold on Flipkart, and may just be exclusive to the e-commerce site, a teaser has tipped. To recall, Motorola India last week sent ‘block your date' media invites for a launch event on June 20, and at the time, it had only tipped that a “premium device” would be launched in the country. Soon after, a teaser published by Motorola India on its Twitter handle confirmed the June 20 launch date was for the Motorola One Vision India launch. Now, Flipkart has begun teasing the launch of the Motorola One Vision on its app.

As we mentioned, Flipkart on its mobile app has started teasing the launch of the Motorola One Vision. You can check out the teasers above. All the teasers use the tagline “new vision”, matching Motorola India's teaser from last week. The Motorola One Vision teasers on the Flipkart app also mention the “cinematic experience” buyers would enjoy with the new Motorola offering, referring to the 21:9 CinemaVision display that features a hole-punch cutout – and no notch – for the front camera. Low-light photography prowess is also being touted by the e-commerce site, probably referring to large f/1.7 aperture on the 48-megapixel primary camera in the Motorola One Vision's dual rear camera setup. Of course, just because Flipkart is teasing the smartphone - it doesn't confirm the Motorola One Vision will be exclusive to the e-commerce site, but does indicate it.

Motorola One Vision price in India (expected)

The Motorola One Vision is already on sale in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. In Brazil, the smartphone is priced at BRL 1,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), though globally, it was given a recommended retail price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,500). We can expect the Motorola One Vision price in India to be closer to this latter figure. It was launched in two colour variants - Brown and Sapphire Blue - and we can expect these colour variants to also make their way to the country.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs Android 9.0 Pie, and the smartphone is part of Google's Android One programme, implying timely updates and bloatware-free interface certified by the Mountain View giant. The Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio.It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM.

The Motorola One Vision sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/1.7 aperture lens, as well as a 5-megapixel secondary sensory paired with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The rear camera setup also features dual-LED flash, 8x digital zoom, portrait mode, manual mode, cinemagraph, panorama, active display mode, Auto HDR, and more. Motorola has used a 25-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Motorola One Vision, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Motorola One Vision packs a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support. It is touted to give you up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging. It measures 160.1x71.2x8.7mm and weighs 181 grams.