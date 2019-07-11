Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient colour variant is now on sale on Flipkart. The phone was launched in India in two colour options - Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient – but only the Sapphire Gradient colour option was available up until now. Lenovo-owned Motorola has now added the Bronze Gradient colour finish to the mix, and this model is available at the same price. Apart from the Bronze Gradient colour difference of the back panel, all of the other specifications also remain the same.

The Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient colour option is now available on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 and comes in a lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Sapphire Gradient colour option is also listed alongside for users to choose from the two. Flipkart has listed up to Rs. 17,900 off on exchange of an old phone, EMI options starting at Rs. 665, and extra 5 percent off for Axiz Bank Buzz credit card users.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Vision runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens with optical image stabilisation support. There is a 5-megapixel secondary sensor as well. For selfies, the company has included a 25-megapixel shooter on the front with an f/2.0 lens on the Motorola One Vision.

Among other specifications, Motorola has added a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Additionally, there is face unlock support, FM radio, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Audio. The phone is also IP52 certified. The Motorola One Vision measures 160.1x71.2x8.7mm and it weighs 180 grams.

