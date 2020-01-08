Technology News
Motorola One Vision Starts Receiving Android 10 Update: Report

The version number of the latest update is reported to QSA30.62-24, and Motorola One Vision users in Brazil are getting the update for now

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 18:21 IST
Motorola One Vision Starts Receiving Android 10 Update: Report

Motorola One Vision was launched in India in June last year

Highlights
  • Android 10 update brings system-wide dark mode, smart reply features
  • Motorola One Vision latest update brings January 2020 patch as well
  • The Android 10 update is reportedly rolling out in batches

Motorola One Vision has reportedly started receiving the latest Android 10 update. The update is rolling out in Brazil only for now, but other regions should start getting the update soon. The company had been beta testing the update on Motorola One Vision since November, and after months of testing it out, a stable update is finally rolling out. This latest Android 10 software update for the Motorola One Vision phone brings along the January 2020 Android security patch as well.

A user from Brazil has posted on the Lenovo forums that the Motorola One Vision is receiving the Android 10 update. The version number of the latest update is reported to QSA30.62-24, and its size should vary by region. The user also claims that the update is rolling out in batches, as only a handful of users have got the update for now. There is no confirmation regarding this from the company's end, but the user has attached a screenshot showing the update's arrival on the phone. As mentioned, the rollout has reportedly commenced in Brazil only for now. We've reached out to Motorola to confirm the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back.

If you haven't received a notification yet, check for it manually by heading to Settings. Because the update is reportedly rolling out in batches, it could be a while before it hits your phone. We recommend that you install the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

The Android 10 update brings goodies like dark mode, smart reply as well as gesture navigation. To recall, the Motorola One Vision was launched in India in June last year and it is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 4GB + 128GB variant. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, and a hole-punch display in the front. The phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, and has a 25-megapixel selfie shooter.

Comments

