Technology News

Motorola One Vision Alleged Press Render Tips Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Vision Alleged Press Render Tips Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: TigerMobiles

The Motorola One Vision will reportedly be capable of capturing 48-megapixel photos.

Highlights

  • Motorola One Vision reportedly goes by the codename ‘Robusta2’
  • It is claimed to come equipped with Exynos 9610 SoC
  • Motorola One Vision is tipped to pack a 3,500mAh battery

Motorola One Vision has been making rounds of the rumour mill recently and the phone was even spotted on a benchmarking platform last week. Now, an alleged press render of the Motorola One Vision has surfaced online, and separately some key specifications of the phone have popped up as well. Codenamed ‘Robusta2', the Motorola One Vision's alleged press render shows a hole-punch display akin to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and a dual rear camera setup. The upcoming Motorola smartphone will reportedly be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9610 SoC and will be available in multiple variants with up to 4GB of RAM.

The alleged Motorola One Vision press render suggests that it will pack a dual rear camera setup and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo painted over it. On the front, the phone can be seen flaunting a Samsung Galaxy S10-like hole-punch display with thin top and side bezels while a thick chin can be seen at the bottom. The display will reportedly have a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 21:9, however, the screen size is not known.

The Motorola One Vision is claimed to run Android Pie and will be a part of Google's Android One program, which suggests that it will receive the next two major Android updates. The Motorola One Vision's alleged press render comes courtesy of TigerMobiles, with the source further indicating that the yet-to-be-announced smartphone might be launched as the Moto P40 in the Chinese market. And even though a previous leak indicated that the Moto P40's design will be similar to the Motorola One Vision, the latter will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 675, and not an Exynos SoC.

Earlier this month, a Motorola smartphone alleged to be the Motorola One Vision was spotted on Geekbench packing the Exynos 9610 SoC. Another report states that the Motorola One Vision will be powered by the Exynos 9610 SoC and will come in multiple variants with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, and three storage options to choose from - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The primary rear camera is tipped to be a 12-megapixel sensor that will employ pixel binning to also click photos at 48-megapixel resolution. The Motorola One Vision will also reportedly come with two new camera features developed by the company – “Video 3D HDR” and “Long Exposure”.

As for the front camera, the sensor's resolution is not known. The hole-punch housing the selfie snapper will be located on the top-left region of the display and will cover an area of 174×167 pixels. The Motorola One Vision is tipped to have support for Google's ARCore and Digital Wellbeing features, and will reportedly come pre-installed with apps such as Moto Camera, Moto Actions, Dolby audio, Moto Display, and the company's own photo editor and face unlock apps. As for the battery, the upcoming Motorola smartphone is claimed to come equipped with a 3,500mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Realme U1 Update Brings March Security Patch, Nightscape Mode Coming With Android Pie Update
Free Wi-Fi at Coffee Shop Can Put You in Soup
Motorola One Vision Alleged Press Render Tips Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi 6A
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  3. Airtel, Tata Sky Celebrate IPL 2019 By Offering Free Sports Channels
  4. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  5. Google Stadia Will Not Support Game Downloads: Phil Harrison
  6. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Battlefield V Firestorm Won’t Go Free-to-Play 'At the Moment': EA
  9. Microsoft’s Revamped Edge Browser Revealed, Leaked Build Pops Up Online
  10. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.