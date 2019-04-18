Motorola One Vision, Motorola One Action Smartphones Tipped in New Leak

Motorola launched two new Android One smartphones at IFA last year, under the One series, and it seems like it's all set to expand this portfolio this year. We've been getting leaks about potential Motorola phones for a few weeks now and now, we might a lead on some of the final names of the smartphones thanks to a reliable tipster.

Evan Blass, popularly known by his Twitter handle @evleaks, has tweeted the names of four Motorola smartphones — Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision, and Motorola One Action. Out of these four, we've already seen the One and the One Power at last year's IFA trade show. The Motorola One is a premium device with a glass back, which didn't launch in India, however, we did get the Motorola One Power (Review) here, whose highlight feature is a big battery.

Motorola One

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Action — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 17, 2019

The Motorola One Vision and One Action are the most interesting of the lot. From these, we know for a fact that the Motorola One Vision is real since it was only recently spotted on Google's ARCore website. Earlier in March, we also had rumours suggesting that the Motorola One Vision would be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC, along with other speculated specifications such as a 21:9 full-HD+ display, multiple RAM and storage options, as well as a 48-megapixel primary camera in a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,500mAh battery.

A bunch of leaked renders also suggested that the phone would have a hole-punch display, and a USB Type-C port. The ‘Vision' in the naming seems to suggest that the phone might focus on content consumption, which would explain the 21:9 aspect display. This same model is also speculated to arrive in China as the Motorola P40, powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC. A Motorola P40 Power has also been tipped, which may be the next iteration of the Motorola One Power, as has a Motorola P40 Play, which may debut as the Motorola One Play.

The Motorola One Action is still a bit of a mystery for now as there hasn't been any substantial leaks of this phone so far. If we were to dissect the thought behind the naming convention, it could mean two things. Action could hint at film making, which means we could see a heavy focus on the cameras. This could be a triple or even a quad-camera setup, which leaked earlier this month. On the other hand, Action could also signify a rugged phone, with a tough rubberised exterior and of course, proper waterproofing. These flurry of leaks seem to suggest that the launch shouldn't be more than a few months away, so we guess we'll have to wait a bit more to find out.