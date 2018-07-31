Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola One, Motorola One Power, and Moto Z3 at its launch event scheduled for August 2 in Chicago. Having been leaked and spotted on various instances in the past, the Motorola One has been rumoured to launch as a toned-down version of the Motorola One Power. In its most recent leak, the smartphone is shown to sport the same 6.18-inch full-HD+ display, up to 6GB of RAM, and a vertically aligned set of dual rear cameras.

Just days after its elder sibling, the Motorola One Power, was spotted on TENAA, the Motorola One has made its way to the Chinese certification portal. As per the listing, the smartphone will arrive in Black, Gold, and Silver colour variants. Additionally, it appears to sport a glass back design compared to the metal back on the Motorola One Power. Let's have a look at what specifications we can expect from the Motorola One.

Motorola One specifications

The Motorola One runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and will sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) TFT panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked between 1.6GHz and 1.8GHz, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Motorola One bears a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there will be a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and USB. Sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone measures 155.8x75.9x8.9mm and weighs 170 grams. Battery on the Motorola One is capped at 2,820mAh.

The White colour variant of the Motorola One had, earlier this month, been leaked in live images. The images confirm the presence of a glass back and vertical dual rear cameras.