Motorola One Power Specifications Leak Reveals Snapdragon 636 SoC, Dual Cameras

 
, 09 June 2018
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Highlights

  • The Motorola One Power leak shows text written in Spanish
  • The phone is expected to sport a 19:9 display
  • It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch an Android One-branded smartphone - named Motorola One Power - soon, considering the amount of activity we have seen around it in the rumour mill in the recent past. Having recently been spotted in leaked renders, followed by a live image, Motorola One Power is no stranger to leaks. Now, internal specifications of the Motorola One Power have allegedly been outed. Let's have a look at what the upcoming Moto smartphone will offer, if the leak is indeed a yardstick of genuinity.

A report by Techienize seems to have obtained a screenshot of the Motorola One Power's specifications, seemingly from a Spanish listing. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will run Android 8.1 Oreo and sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, thanks to the display notch. It is also expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3780mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will reportedly sport a dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.0 aperture). On the front, the Motorola One Power is expected to get an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Previously, official renders leaked online reveal a wide iPhone X-like notch and bottom chin on the front, while the back of the smartphone is seen to sport a vertically stacked dual camera module at the back. Back of the handset also gets Android One branding. On the bottom, the image reveals a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

Apart from this, no other details around specifications, features, pricing, or launch have been leaked or confirmed yet. We can expect things to be clearer as the days progress, and the Moto phone, hopefully, gets spotted on certification portals.

