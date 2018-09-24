NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Power With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Power With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 24 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Power With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Power price in India has been set as Rs. 15,999

Highlights

  • The Motorola One Power goes on sale on October 15
  • It sports a 5,000mAh battery, 6.2-inch full-HD+ display
  • The smartphone will compete with Redmi Note 5 Pro in India

The Motorola One Power smartphone with Snapdragon 636 has been launched in the Indian market to take on the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. To be manufactured in India, the new Motorola One Power is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, has a display notch, and is part of the Android One programme, meaning it will get timely Android updates. The company - which will turn 90 years old tomorrow - has developed the smartphone in partnership with Google, it says. It also said it will enter segments such as Internet of Things, cloud, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Taking a dig at Xiaomi's new Poco F1 - which does not support HD video streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video - Motorola said its new smartphone has the Widevine L1 licence to support HD video streaming.

Motorola One Power price in India

The Motorola One Power price in India has been set as Rs. 15,999 and the handset comes in only one configuration - 64GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive, and registrations begin today on the e-commerce platform. It will go on sale starting October 15.

Motorola One Power First Impressions

Motorola One Power specifications, features

The Motorola One Power sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo software, upgradable to Android Pie. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4K video recording. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Motorola has provided 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Motorola One Power also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using the 15W TurboPower fast-charger.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 6T Alleged 'Official Poster' Showing Waterdrop Notch, New Tagline Leaked
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer May Have Only Seven New Maps at Launch
Motorola One Power With Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ First Impressions
  2. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
  3. Motorola One Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Motorola One Power Launched at Rs. 15,999, Available Oct 15: Highlights
  5. Motorola One Power India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally
  7. OnePlus 6T 'Official Poster' Leaked, Shows Waterdrop Notch Design
  8. Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India Announced, Goes on Sale on October 1
  9. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0 Update
  10. Vivo V9 Pro Expected to Launch in India on September 26
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.