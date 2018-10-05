NDTV Gadgets360.com
Motorola One Power Next Sale Date in India Is October 11, During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

, 05 October 2018
Motorola One Power will be available for purchase starting 12:01am IST (Midnight) on Thursday, October 11

Highlights

  • Motorola One Power was launched in India last month
  • The first flash sale was held on October 5
  • The phone will be available in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Motorola One Power was launched in the Indian market late last month and saw its first flash sale taking place today, on October 5. The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer has now gone ahead and announced that the phone will be available for purchase in an open sale starting 12:01am IST (Midnight) on Thursday, October 11 as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The company also states that more stock will be available for the sale period, and thus the sale is expected to last much longer than the first sale wherein a claimed 100 units were sold per second.

Motorola One Power price in India, availability

Motorola One Power has been priced at Rs. 15,999 for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. At this price, the phone takes on the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Motorola One Power is available exclusively via Flipkart.

As part of the Big Billion Days sale, users purchasing the Motorola One Power on October 11 will be entitled to 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions (limit not specified yet); no-cost EMI plans; and 50 percent buyback policy available at a fee of Rs. 149.

Motorola One Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Power runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo with a promised upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD Max Vision display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

 

In the camera department, the Motorola One Power sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with 4K video recording support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 15W Moto TurboPower charging.

