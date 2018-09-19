NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced

, 19 September 2018
Motorola One Power is expected to debut in India with a price tag of around Rs. 14,000

Highlights

  • Motorola India has tweeted the launch schedule
  • Motorola One Power was unveiled at IFA 2018 late last month
  • It is based on Google's Android One programme

Motorola One Power is now all set to debut in India. Lenovo-owned company has scheduled the launch of the Motorola One Power in the country for September 24. The smartphone was unveiled at IFA 2018 in Berlin late last month alongside its cheaper model, Motorola One, and comes with a Max Vision display and Snapdragon 636 SoC. It is also based on Google's Android One programme, which is essentially aimed at offering timely Android updates. Android One support on the Motorola One Power also brings a stock Android experience. Furthermore, it is safe to presume an update to Android Pie in the coming future.

The official Twitter account of Motorola India on Monday evening confirmed the Motorola One Power India launch date. The tweet confirming its arrival also features a video that carries the Motorola One Power branding. Also, there is a hashtag with the phone's name to highlight the upcoming model. The company says that the handset is the "co-creation of Motorola and Google."

Motorola One Power price in India

Motorola One Power price in India is expected to be set at around Rs. 14,000, pitting it firmly against the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro. While the exact date of its availability is yet to be confirmed, Motorola at its formal announcement during IFA 2018 said that the handset would come to the Indian market starting October this year. It was also highlighted that the new model will be exclusive to India.

Motorola One Power specifications

The Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android Pie. It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions

Motorola has provided 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Motorola One Power also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using Motorola's TurboPower charger.

 

Motorola
