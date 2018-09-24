NDTV Gadgets360.com

Motorola Service Centres Open 7 Days a Week in India: Live Updates

, 24 September 2018
Motorola One Power India Launch

Motorola One Power India price in India is about to be revealed.

Motorola One Power India launch event has begun, with Motorola announcing that September 25 is the company's 90th anniversary, and the Motorola One Power is the company's first Android One smartphone to be launched in India. During the launch event, Motorola pledged to make products for India, in India. The company kept reiterating that this smartphone is designed for India. Motorola One Power was first launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin and we did get our hands on the device at the event. The Motorola One Power has a large 6.2-inch display with a notch, giving it a 19:9 screen to body ratio. It also has a rather large 5000mAh battery, which could translate to good battery life. Whether the smartphone succeeds in India depends on the pricing considering how competitive the market is in the country. Motorola One Power's price in India will be revealed at the launch event, which will begin shortly.

Motorola One Power specifications
The Motorola One Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset and an Adreno 509 GPU. The smartphone is expected to be launched in just the one variant, which is expected to ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Motorola One Power price in India is expected to be around the Rs. 14,000 mark. As mentioned earlier, it has a 6.2-inch display with a 19:9 screen to body ratio and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a secondary 5-megapixel rear camera, with a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. Based on the specifications, it's easy to see that the Motorola One Power goes up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review). The Motorola One Power is going to be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Motorola Service Centres Open 7 Days a Week in India: Live Updates
