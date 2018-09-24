Motorola One Power India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Motorola One Power is all set to launch in India today, at an event in New Delhi. Scheduled for 12pm IST, the launch event will be live streamed, and you can catch it right here. To recall, the Lenovo-owned brand had launched the Motorola One Power at IFA 2018 late last month, alongside the Motorola One. The smartphone is said to be exclusive to India, and features a massive 5,000mAh battery as its biggest highlight, besides being a part of the Android One initiative, which makes it Google-certified to offer an optimised Android experience as well as timely security and version updates. We also know that the smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Motorola One Power price in India

Motorola at the IFA 2018 launch of the Motorola One Power had provided a the price range, saying we could expect it to be priced around Rs. 14,000 when it arrives in the country. This would mean the smartphone competes with such offerings as the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Motorola One Power specifications

The Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android Pie. It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

Motorola has provided 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Motorola One Power also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using Motorola's TurboPower charger.