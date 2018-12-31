Motorola One Power has started receiving a software update that brings the December 2018 Android security patch. Multiple users have reported that the latest software update for the Motorola One Power is now rolling out in India. The update also reportedly includes network and call improvements and stability improvements. The new update comes weeks after the Motorola One Power started receiving an Android 9.0 Pie update in the country. The handset was launched in the Indian market back in September.

As posted by multiple users in a Reddit discussion thread, the latest software update for the Motorola One Power along with the December 2018 Android security patch. The update is also said to improve network and call quality as well as includes various stability improvements. It is, however, uncertain right now if this is a soak test (the company's term for a limited release to iron out bugs) or a full rollout.

Since the new update is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package, it is said to be reaching all Motorola One Power users in batches. You can check the availability of the latest update by going to the Settings menu.

The Motorola One Power was launched in India with Android 8.1 Oreo. However, the smartphone received the Android 9.0 update last month. It is worth pointing out that the Motorola One Power is a part of Google's Android One programme that is designed to offer speedy software updates.

Motorola One Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Motorola One Power has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 12-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Motorola One Power has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 15W TurboPower fast charging technology.

