Motorola One Power that was launched in India earlier this week is set to receive Android Pie in the form of a beta build next month. Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly in plans to launch its Android Pie soak test programme for the new affordable smartphone to bring the latest Android experience. Announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin last month, the Motorola One Power runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset is a part of Google's Android One programme that is mainly designed to offer timely software update.

Product Manager Abhishek Kumar confirmed to Beeboom that Motorola will start taking registrations for the Android Pie soak test for the Motorola One Power by mid-October. Concrete schedule regarding the stable Android Pie update is yet to be revealed. However, it is said that the update should reach users some time by the end of the year. The smartphone is also said to receive frequent security patches over the course of three years.

Motorola has a strong record of delivering major updates to its smartphones. Recently, the company started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo for the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in India. The company also brought Android Oreo to the Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Play earlier this month. However, it reportedly restricted the Moto G6 Series to only one major Android update and ditched the Moto E5 lineup from receiving even the next big software version.

Motorola One Power specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD Max Vision panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. On the back, it dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with support for 4K video recording. There is also a 12-megapixel sensor at the front for capturing selfies and enabling video chats.

Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions

Motorola has provided 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Motorola One Power also has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using the 15W TurboPower fast-charger.

The Motorola One Power was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 and will go on sale through Flipkart starting October 5.

