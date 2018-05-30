After unveiling the Moto G6 and Moto E5 series this year, Motorola is in the midst of rumours of the Moto Z3 Play. Now, the Lenovo-owned company is in the headlines for building an Android One smartphone that could debut as "Motorola One Power". The company hasn't revealed any details about the new model. However, a leaked official render has surfaced suggesting an iPhone X-like design for the unannounced Moto handset. The Moto X4 Android One Edition for Google's Project Fi notably arrived in the US last year. This was the company's first device based on Android One programme.

It looks like unlike the Moto X4 Android One Edition that was limited to the US market, the new Android One model is designed for the global markets. Folks at AndroidHeadlines have claimed that the new model will be called the Motorola One Power. The image sourced by AndroidHeadlines shows an iPhone X-like front with a notch on top and an edge-to-display filling almost the entire frontal area. The notch is likely to have an earpiece and two circular holes, which might comprise two image sensors.

On the back, the Motorola One Power appears to have a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor with the iconic "M batwing" logo. The dual rear camera setup is vertically placed, similar to the rear camera setup of the iPhone X. The back panel also has Android One branding, while the front of the smartphone has Motorola mentioning. It is worth noting here that contrary to other Motorola smartphones nowadays that have "Moto" brand, the rumoured Android One has the Motorola brand altogether. Moreover, the bottom of the smartphone featured on the image has a speaker grill and a USB Type-C port.

Details about the price and availability of the Motorola One Power haven't been revealed yet. Similarly, we are yet to see the specifications of the reported model.