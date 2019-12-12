Technology News
Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, Rollout to Complete by January 10

Motorola One Power update is rolling out is in a phased manner. It will slowly reach all users.

12 December 2019
Motorola One Power Android 10 update rollout has begun for all users

Highlights
  • Motorola One Power update brings bug fixes and improves stability
  • It is rolling out in a staged manner, and will take a month to complete
  • Motorola One Power packs a 5,000mAh battery inside

Motorola One Power is now receiving the Android 10 stable update. The update is rolling out to users in a staged manner to avoid any showstopper bugs. The rollout is said to take a month to complete, and Motorola says that it should reach all devices by January 10, 2020. The update brings along the latest December security patch for all users who haven't received it yet. The Motorola One Power latest update also brings along bug fixes and improved system stability.

Motorola has confirmed on its support page that the staged rollout of the Android 10 stable update for the Motorola One Power has begun. The build number for the latest version is QPT30.61-18. The phone recently received the December security patch in India, and all those users who haven't got it yet, will get it with this latest update.

All those who have a Motorola One Power, can manually check for updates by going to to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates. We recommend installing the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If you haven't received the update, it should arrive before January 10.

Motorola One Power specifications

Motorola One Power was launched in India in September, and its price in India is at Rs. 15,999. Key features include 6.2-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM, dual camera setup, 12-megapixel selfie sensor. Further, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver six hours of usage in 15 minutes using the 15W TurboPower fast-charger.

Display6.20-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.0
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Further reading: Motorola One Power, Motorola One Power Update, Android 10, Motorola
