Motorola One Gets Listed on Geekbench With Benchmarks, Specifications

Motorola just unveiled its latest smartphone in China, the Moto P30 which comes with a design that resembles the iPhone X - with a similarly-sized notch and vertical dual rear camera setup. Rumour has it that this phone could be launched in global markets in two variants - Motorola One (aka Moto One) and Motorola One Power (aka Moto One Power) soon. To recall, a report claimed Motorola won't be using the Moto name for the Android One smartphones, and sticking with its full Motorola name. The former of the two, Motorola One has been spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench where it has received a single-core score of 876 and multi-core score of 4,299, placing it in the mid-range segment.

The Geekbench listing also reveals some specifications of this upcoming smartphone. According to the listing, the Motorola One runs Android 8.1 Oreo, comes with 4GB of RAM, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.02GHz. Apart from that, no other specifications or features can be found in the listing.

Fortunately, however, a TENAA listing from July this year had listed out most of the specifications of the purported Motorola One. The phone is expected to sport a 6.18 full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) TFT panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 625 SoC is coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Motorola One sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A 2,820mAh battery is present under the hood. The launch date, pricing details, and availability information hasn't yet been revealed by the Lenovo-owned phone manufacturer.

A leak from early last month gave us a glimpse at the White colour variant of the Motorola One which is seen to sport a glass back panel with vertically stacked dual rear cameras, that look different from the Moto P30.

The Motorola One Power was also leaked recently with a metal unibody design. It is expected to come with similar specifications, albeit with a bigger 4,850mAh battery unit under the hood.