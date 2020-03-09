Technology News
Motorola One Mid Pops Up on Geekbench, 6GB of RAM and Octa-Core Qualcomm SoC Tipped

The Geekbench listing still doesn’t gives us any idea on how this phone will be positioned.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 9 March 2020 13:50 IST
What do you think would be the highlight feature of the Motorola One Mid? (image for representation only)

Highlights
  • Motorola One Mid has shown up in a Geekbench 4 listing
  • It seems to have 6GB of RAM and a Qualcomm processor
  • It’s possible that Motorola would launch this soon

Earlier in February, we heard rumours about three new upcoming Motorola smartphones, and now, one of them has popped up on a Geekbench benchmark listing. The Motorola One Mid is supposed to another mid-range offering and is now listed on the benchmark website, as of March 9. The phone has been listed by the same rumoured name and appears to be running Android 10, with 6GB of RAM and an undisclosed Qualcomm processor. The listing indicates that it's probably undergoing testing and would launch in the coming weeks or even early April. It's still unclear how Motorola will be positioning this phone in its lineup as the ‘Mid' moniker in its name doesn't really tell us much.

The phone has showed up in the older Geekbench 4 listing, as the ‘motorola one mid.' This listing indicates that the phone actually exists, even though this could be a working title and final name of the smartphone could be something else altogether. The phone scored 2534 and 6961 points in the single-core and multi-core tests.

Earlier rumours suggested that the phone could be running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. However, it's also possible that it could be Snapdragon 665 SoC that is present in the recently launched Moto G8. The Geekbench listing simply mentions that it is an octa-core Qualcomm SoC, running at 1.8GHz.

The listing also mentions the presence of 6GB of RAM, although could be one of the variants the One Mid could launch with. Finally, the test was conducted on Android 10, but once again, it's uncertain if the One Mid would be part of the Android One program, despite falling in the same series. The Motorola One Macro (Review), was the first phone we came across last year, which despite its name, wasn't part of the Android One programme that guarantees at least two years of OS upgrades.

The name ‘One Mid' doesn't really point to any specific feature or use case, which makes us wonder how Motorola will be positioning it.

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

John Oliver Blasts Hotstar Censorship in New Last Week Tonight Episode

