Motorola One Macro Stable Android 10 Update Rolling Out in India: Reports

The Android 10 update in India for Motorola One Macro reportedly comes with build number QMD30.47-19.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 January 2021 13:34 IST
Motorola One Macro was launched in India in October 2019

Motorola One Macro was launched in India in October 2019

  • The stable Android 10 update for Motorola One Macro in India is live
  • The Android 10 update carries December 2020 Android security patch
  • Motorola One Macro in Brazil reportedly received it earlier this month

Motorola One Macro is finally receiving the stable Android 10 update in India, as per reports. Motorola is said to have started soak testing Android 10 on Motorola One Macro devices in India back in November and had released the update to a limited number of users. Earlier this month, the stable Android 10 update reportedly starting rolling out to users in Brazil, and it now appears to be rolling out to Motorola One Macro devices in India as well.

The stable Android 10 update is available for a limited number Motorola One Macro devices in India with the build number QMD30.47-19, as per a user on Twitter, who claims to have been among the soak testers. The update is said to be 1.46GB in size and bring with it the December 2020 Android security patch. We've reached out to the company for confirmation of the stable rollout.

As per a report by PiunikaWeb, Motorola One Macro had started receiving the stable Android 10 update in Brazil earlier this month. The report also notes that the update had started rolling out for limited Motorola One Macro users in India in November 2020 as part of the soak testing phase, at which point it came with the November security patch and version QMD30.39. A soak test (a common Motorola practice), is where a limited number of users part of the Motorola Feedback Network are given near final, stable updates for feedback ahead of a general rollout.

Now that it the stable Android 10 update is expanding to India, it is likely that Motorola One Macro users in other regions will soon receive the update as well. The smartphone was launched in India in October 2019.

Earlier this month, a Motorola administrator claimed on a forum community post that Android 10 was being tested on the phone and will roll out soon.

Motorola is rolling out Android 10 to Motorola One Macro at time when phones from other companies are receiving Android 11. While the delayed update may not reflect well on the company, at least it appears to be live for users in India now. If you haven't received a notification about the update, head over to Settings to check if it has rolled out for you.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola One Macro, Motorola One Macro update, Android 10, Lenovo
Motorola One Macro Stable Android 10 Update Rolling Out in India: Reports
