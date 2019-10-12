Motorola One Macro packing a dedicated macro sensor has gone on sale in India for the first time. It is now available from Flipkart in a single Space Blue colour option. The Motorola One Macro features a water-repellent design and comes with an IPX2 rating. It also packs triple rear cameras, assisted by a laser autofocus module for quicker focusing. The phone runs stock Android 9 Pie software and comes with a promise of one major OS upgrade and two years of security updates.

Motorola One Macro price in India, offers

The Motorola One Macro is available in India in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration priced at Rs. 9,999. It is now being sold in the sole Space Blue colour via Flipkart. Motorola One Macro launch offers include Rs. 2,200 Jio Cashback, as well as 125GB of additional data.

Other sale offers include no-cost EMI, 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Motorola One Macro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Macro runs stock Android 9 Pie software and packs a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 270ppi. The Motorola draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Motorola One Macro features a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.2 aperture. It also has a dedicated laser autofocus module for quick focusing, while an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture takes care of selfies and video calls.

Motorola One Macro supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include a 4dG LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port . There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Motorola One Macro comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The phone's dimensions are 157.6x75.41x8.99mm and it weighs 186 grams.