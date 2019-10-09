Technology News
loading

Motorola One Macro India Launch Expected Today: Everything You Need to Know

India will be the first market to get Motorola One Macro.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 06:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Macro India Launch Expected Today: Everything You Need to Know

Motorola One Macro will be a part of the company’s One series

Highlights
  • Motorola One Macro is said to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone will be offered via Flipkart in India
  • The Motorola phone will reportedly pack a rear fingerprint sensor

Motorola is all set to launch a new smartphone, expected to be Motorola One Macro, in the Indian market today. The Lenovo-owned company is yet to reveal the branding of the new phone, however all the teasers so far have hinted at the upcoming smartphone's Macro imaging capabilities, suggested the launch of the recently leaked Motorola One Macro. As the name indicates, the phone will be a part of the company's One-series. Motorola is yet to reveal the specifications of the phone, however a leak suggested that the phone will pack a 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and up to 6GB of RAM.

The company isn't hosting an event for the launch of the new phone, instead it will be a soft launch, meaning Motorola will simply list the smartphone on its own website. As Flipkart has been teasing the launch, the Motorola One Macro is going to be offered via the e-retailer in the country. There is no word on the offline availability at this point.

India is going to be the first market to get the Motorola One Macro as it is yet to be unveiled anywhere else. Thanks to an unceremonious listing by a Saudi retailer last month, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the Motorola One Macro.

Motorola One Macro specifications (expected)

The Motorola One Macro is expected to come with octa-core processor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch screen. On the imaging front, the phone is said to be packing a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and two 2-megapixel cameras. One of the two 2-megapixel image sensors is likely to be joined by a macro lens. There is reportedly going to be an 8-megapixel front shooter as well.

The retailer listing also indicated the presence of 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, and Android 9 Pie on the smartphone. Additionally, the Motorola One Macro is expected to feature dual-SIM connectivity, USB Type-C port, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Motorola One Macro

Motorola One Macro

Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Macro, Motorola One Macro specifications, Motorola One Macro Price in India, Motorola
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and Galaxy Tab S2 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, Kindle Kids Edition E-Reader Launch: All You Need to Know
Motorola One Macro India Launch Expected Today: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  2. Redmi K20 Review
  3. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  4. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale - What to Expect
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  7. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  10. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Macro India Launch Expected Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, Kindle Kids Edition E-Reader Launch: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and Galaxy Tab S2 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates
  4. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Offer Brings Up to Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on the Smart TVs
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  6. Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration
  7. Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans
  9. Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ With Google Assistant Support Launched
  10. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Shows Off Gradient Design, TENAA Listing Tips Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.