Motorola One Macro India India Launch on October 9, Flipkart Teaser Page Tips

The upcoming Motorola One Macro is tipped to pack a dedicated macro lens.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 12:20 IST
Motorola One Macro will reportedly feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Motorola One Macro’s Flipkart teaser tips fast charging support
  • The phone will reportedly come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants
  • Motorola One Macro is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera

Motorola One Macro has been spotted in leaks in the recent past, and the company's teasers had indicated a smartphone with "magnification" features will be launched in India soon. Now, a new teaser on Flipkart gives us the launch date - October 9. As the leaked name suggests, the Motorola One Macro can be expected to focus on macro photography and will reportedly come equipped with a dedicated macro lens to let users capture close-up shots. The phone will run stock Android software and will also support fast charging, however, the company has not specified the wattage.

The Flipkart teaser page of Motorola One Macro lays special emphasis on the phone's macro photography prowess, and also adds that the phone's cameras will allow quick focussing. Motorola is also teasing a large battery on its upcoming phone with fast charge support. Screenshots of the phone's UI on the Flipkart teaser page suggests that the Motorola One Macro will run stock Android software, just like the rest of its siblings in the Motorola One series. However, it is not clear what version of Android it will run. Note, the Motorola One Macro teaser page on Flipkart is only visible within the app, and you can also click the above link on your mobile phone to go directly to the page.

While the Motorola One Macro is still a day away from its launch, we still know a fair bit about the phone, thanks to an early listing by a Saudi-based retailer. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch screen that will be kept lit by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core processor and will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The onboard storage capacity will reportedly be 64GB, and it will be expandable via a microSD card.

In the imaging department, the Motorola One Macro is tipped to pack triple rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a dedicated 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone will have an 8-megapixel selfie snapper that will be housed in a waterdrop notch, as shown in a leaked render. The Motorola One Macro is seen to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will flaunt a gradient design on its rear panel.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Macro
