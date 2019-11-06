Motorola One Hyper, the Motorola smartphone that is rumoured to sport a pop-up selfie camera, has supposedly reached US FCC with model number XT2027-1. The new development comes days after the unannounced handset surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification site with model number XT2027-3. In addition to the certification, battery capacity of the Motorola One Hyper has surfaced on the Web. The smartphone is found to come to with a 4,000mAh battery. Earlier rumours hinted at Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on the Motorola phone.

The supposed FCC listing of the Motorola One Hyper includes a diagram, as reported by DroidShout. The diagram shows that the phone has 160mm of height and 71mm of width. Further, the phone measures 170mm diagonally, which suggests a 6.69-inch display. This is smaller than the 6.39-inch display panel rumoured earlier.

Motorola One Hyper purported diagram suggests its dimensions

Photo Credit: DroidShout

Aside from the dimensions, the diagram suggests the presence of NFC support on the Motorola One Hyper. The source has also suggested that the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery. This is unlike the earlier rumours that claimed a 3,600mAh battery.

Motorola One Hyper specifications

The Motorola One Hyper is rumoured to feature a full-HD+ IPS display without carrying a notch design. It is also said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Motorola One Hyper is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone is also said to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

Motorola is rumoured to offer Android 10 on the Motorola One Hyper. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to have USB Type-C port along with fast charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.