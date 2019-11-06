Technology News
loading

Motorola One Hyper Spotted on US FCC Site Along With 4,000mAh Battery

Motorola One Hyper is rumoured to run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 18:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Hyper Spotted on US FCC Site Along With 4,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: ProAndroid

Motorola One Hyper would debut without a display notch

Highlights
  • Motorola One Hyper US FCC listing carries model number XT2027-1
  • The phone was initially rumoured to include a 3,600mAh battery
  • FCC listing also hints at the dimensions of the Motorola phone

Motorola One Hyper, the Motorola smartphone that is rumoured to sport a pop-up selfie camera, has supposedly reached US FCC with model number XT2027-1. The new development comes days after the unannounced handset surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification site with model number XT2027-3. In addition to the certification, battery capacity of the Motorola One Hyper has surfaced on the Web. The smartphone is found to come to with a 4,000mAh battery. Earlier rumours hinted at Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC on the Motorola phone.

The supposed FCC listing of the Motorola One Hyper includes a diagram, as reported by DroidShout. The diagram shows that the phone has 160mm of height and 71mm of width. Further, the phone measures 170mm diagonally, which suggests a 6.69-inch display. This is smaller than the 6.39-inch display panel rumoured earlier.

motorola one hyper diagram fcc droidshout Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper purported diagram suggests its dimensions
Photo Credit: DroidShout

 

Aside from the dimensions, the diagram suggests the presence of NFC support on the Motorola One Hyper. The source has also suggested that the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery. This is unlike the earlier rumours that claimed a 3,600mAh battery.

Motorola One Hyper specifications

The Motorola One Hyper is rumoured to feature a full-HD+ IPS display without carrying a notch design. It is also said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Motorola One Hyper is tipped to have a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone is also said to include a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

Motorola is rumoured to offer Android 10 on the Motorola One Hyper. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to have USB Type-C port along with fast charging support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Hyper, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
JioCinema, Sun NXT Partner to Offer South Indian Movies to Jio Subscribers
Motorola One Hyper Spotted on US FCC Site Along With 4,000mAh Battery
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  3. Mi Air Purifier 3 With HEPA Class 13 Filter Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  10. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
#Latest Stories
  1. MSI Launches Refreshed Prestige, Creator, and Modern-Series Laptops in India With 10th Gen Intel Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics
  2. Vivo Y5s With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Reno 3 Tipped to Sport Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 735 SoC; Price Leaked as Well
  4. Motorola One Hyper Spotted on US FCC Site Along With 4,000mAh Battery
  5. JioCinema, Sun NXT Partner to Offer South Indian Movies to Jio Subscribers
  6. WhatsApp Payments May Put Indian Digital Banking at Risk: Experts
  7. Twitter India Finds Itself in a Caste Controversy
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11 Said to Use Second-Generation 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  9. Inside Edge Season 2 Release Date: Amazon Prime Video’s Cricket Drama to Return in December
  10. Redmi Note 8T With Quad Rear Cameras, NFC Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.