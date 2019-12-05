Technology News
Motorola One Hyper With 64-Megapixel Camera, 45W Hyper Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Hyper packs a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 10:56 IST
Motorola One Hyper With 64-Megapixel Camera, 45W Hyper Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Motorola One Hyper comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Motorola One Hyper offers a plastic build with a water repellent coating
  • It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC
  • Support for 45W Hyper charging is a highlight of Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper has finally been launched after a flurry of last-minute leaks. It is the first Motorola-branded Android phone to come equipped with a pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 32-megapixel sensor. Motorola One Hyper is also the first phone from the company to pack a 64-megapixel main camera and a full-screen display devoid of a notch or hole-punch. It is powered by the ageing octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and is protected by a layer of p2i nano-coating to keep liquid damage at bay.

Motorola One Hyper price, availability    

Motorola's first 64-megapixel phone, the Motorola One Hyper, has been priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for its sole variant and is already up for grabs in the US, Latin America and some European markets. It comes in Deep Sea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid colour options. The phone will also arrive in some Middle East markets in the upcoming months, but there is no word if, or when, it will make its way to the Indian markets. We have reached out to Motorola for confirmation and will add it response when we hear back.

Motorola One Hyper specifications   

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Hyper runs vanilla Android 10 with a few in-houses features such as Moto Actions and Moto Display thrown into the mix. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 395ppi. Motorola calls this design Total Vision as it offers an almost full-screen experience akin to recently launched smartphones such as the Vivo V17 Pro and the Oppo Reno 2.

motorola one hyper blue Motorola One Hyper Blue

Motorola One Hyper is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

 

Motorola One Hyper is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Interestingly, the new Motorola phone packs just two cameras at the back, while its more affordable siblings launched earlier this year had triple rear cameras. The main snapper is a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens and 0.8 micron pixel size. It employs the quad pixel technology to capture 16-megapixel photos after creating a larger 1.6 micron pixel.

The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 118-degrees field of view. Housed in a pop-up camera module is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 0.8 micron pixel size. It also utilises the quad pixel technology to capture brighter 8-megapixel pixel-binned photos. Camera features include Night Vision, RAW capture, hi-res zoom, and fill-HD 60fps videos capture among others.

Motorola One Hyper offers 128GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, and Galileo. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W Hyper Charge technology. However, the retail package will come equipped with a 15W TurboPower charger, while the 45W charger will be sold separately in some regions.

Sensors onboard the Motorola One Hyper include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 161.8 x 76.6 x 8.9mm and it tips the scales at around 200 grams. The phone has a plastic build with a water repellent design, and has a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Hyper price, Motorola One Hyper Specifications, Motorola
Motorola One Hyper With 64-Megapixel Camera, 45W Hyper Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications
