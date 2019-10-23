Motorola is gearing up to launch a new phone sporting a pop-up selfie camera and it might end up being called the Motorola One Hyper. Earlier this month, the alleged specifications and hands-on images of the phone surfaced online, giving us our first detailed look at the upcoming phone. Now, the name of Motorola's first phone packing a pop-up camera module has been leaked, and it will reportedly be called Motorola One Hyper. However, it is not clear when the phone will go official or how much it will cost.

The latest leak, which comes courtesy of XDA-Developers, only states that Motorola's upcoming camera phone might debut as Motorola One Hyper. But we already know a lot about the phone's internal hardware and how it looks, thanks to a couple of leaks that surfaced online earlier this month.

Motorola One Hyper specifications (expected)

Motorola One Hyper will reportedly feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) IPS display without a notch and a full-screen design. Above the display sits the pop-up camera module housing a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card.

The Motorola One Hyper is tipped to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel depth-sensing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, full-HD videos at up to 60fps, slo-mo videos at 120fps in 1080p resolution and at 240fps in 720p resolution.

The phone's camera app will offer a dedicated Night Vision mode for low-light photography. From the leaked hands-on images, it is evident that the Motorola One Hyper will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. It will come equipped with a 3,600mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast-charging. On the software side, Motorola One Hyper will run stock Android 10, just like its siblings in the Motorola One series.