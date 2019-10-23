Technology News
loading

Motorola’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera May Debut as Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper will run stock Android 10, like other Motorola One-series phones.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 11:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Motorola’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera May Debut as Motorola One Hyper

Motorola One Hyper is tipped to employ the Snapdragon 675 SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola One Hyper might feature a 32-megapixel pop-up camera
  • The phone will come equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera
  • It packs a 3,600mAh battery, but no word on fast charging support yet

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new phone sporting a pop-up selfie camera and it might end up being called the Motorola One Hyper. Earlier this month, the alleged specifications and hands-on images of the phone surfaced online, giving us our first detailed look at the upcoming phone. Now, the name of Motorola's first phone packing a pop-up camera module has been leaked, and it will reportedly be called Motorola One Hyper. However, it is not clear when the phone will go official or how much it will cost.

The latest leak, which comes courtesy of XDA-Developers, only states that Motorola's upcoming camera phone might debut as Motorola One Hyper. But we already know a lot about the phone's internal hardware and how it looks, thanks to a couple of leaks that surfaced online earlier this month.

Motorola One Hyper specifications (expected)

Motorola One Hyper will reportedly feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) IPS display without a notch and a full-screen design. Above the display sits the pop-up camera module housing a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card.

The Motorola One Hyper is tipped to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel depth-sensing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps, full-HD videos at up to 60fps, slo-mo videos at 120fps in 1080p resolution and at 240fps in 720p resolution.

The phone's camera app will offer a dedicated Night Vision mode for low-light photography. From the leaked hands-on images, it is evident that the Motorola One Hyper will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. It will come equipped with a 3,600mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast-charging. On the software side, Motorola One Hyper will run stock Android 10, just like its siblings in the Motorola One series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Hyper Specifications, Motorola
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Elon Musk's Satellite Project Testing Encrypted Internet With Military Planes
Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990
Motorola’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera May Debut as Motorola One Hyper
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Latest Moon Flyby Finds No Trace of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: NASA
  7. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Xiaomi May Launch a Dual Under-Display Selfie Camera Phone
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS Trial Update in India
  2. Nvidia’s New EGX Supercomputing Platform Brings Power of Accelerated AI to the Edge
  3. Google Claims 'Quantum Supremacy’ With New Processor That Could Change Computing Forever
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  5. PUBG 5.1 Update for PS4, Xbox One Brings Refreshed Miramar, Vending Machines, Ability to Throw Items
  6. Realme 5 Pro Starts Receiving New Update With Dark Mode, October Security Patch, and More
  7. Anti-Drone Rules to Be Issued Within a Week: BCAS Official
  8. Firefox 70 Released With New Privacy Features, Making It Harder for Websites to Track Users
  9. Mi CC9 Pro Allegedly Certified by 3C, 30W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  10. Facebook Commits $1 Billion to Affordable Housing in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.