Motorola One Hyper, the rumoured pop-up selfie camera smartphone by the Lenovo-owned company, is likely to debut on December 3. The company has reportedly sent out an invite for an event in Brazil where it is expected to unveil the Motorola One Hyper. While official details would emerge at the launch event, the rumour mill has revealed much about the Motorola One Hyper. The smartphone is said to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It is also likely to come as Motorola's answer to smartphones such as the Vivo V15 Pro, Realme X, and Redmi K20 that offer a pop-up camera experience under the mid-range price segment.

The invite, courtesy AndroidPIT, shows that Motorola is hosting its launch event in Brazil on December 3. It features a sketch to highlight a pop-up selfie camera module -- suggesting the launch of the Motorola One Hyper that is rumoured to be the company's first pop-up selfie camera phone.

Motorola One Hyper is speculated to debut at the company's launch event on December 3

Photo Credit: AndroidPIT

Earlier this month, the Motorola One Hyper was spotted on the US FCC website with model number XT2027-1. The supposed FCC listing included a diagram that suggested its 6.69-inch display. The smartphone was also found to have NFC support.

Motorola One Hyper specifications (expected)

The Motorola One Hyper is rumoured to come with a full-HD+ IPS display -- without any notch or cutout design. It is also said to have the Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Motorola One Hyper is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone is also said to have the 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Motorola One Hyper is likely to retain Google's Android One branding and run Android 10 out-of-the-box with almost a vanilla experience. Moreover, it could have a USB Type-C port along with fast charging support and include a 3.5mm headphone jack.