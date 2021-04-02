Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report

Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report

Motorola One Hyper is reportedly getting improvements in animations and a few other fixes with the latest update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 April 2021 11:39 IST
Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report

Motorola One Hyper packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Motorola One Hyper is receiving the latest Android update
  • The update comes with firmware version RPF31.Q1-21-20
  • Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD

Motorola One Hyper is reportedly getting the stable version of the Android 11 update. The smartphone was launched in January 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The firmware update is also rolling out with the March 2021 Android security patch and will see the smartphone getting several new features. Motorola has made no announcement on when it will launch the One Hyper handset in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone company was reportedly testing the update for its One Hyper, One Action, and One Vision smartphones through soak testing for a long time to validate system behaviour under production use.

As per a recent tweet by tipster @Thiagofirmo, first spotted by PiunikaWeb, Motorola is said to be updating its One Hyper smartphone with Android 11 in Brazil. There hasn't been any confirmation regarding the rollout of the update in other regions but expect it to roll out soon. The update carries firmware version RPF31.Q1-21-20 and comes with March 2021 Android security patch. The smartphone is getting animation improvements, Moto Gametime, Moto Audio, and equaliser along with possible improvements under the hood and new features.

Motorola One Hyper was launched in January 2020 with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It also has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. At the back, it has a 48-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

In other Motorola-related news, the company's Edge+ smartphone received its share of the Android 11 update through Verizon Wireless in the US. The company has given no confirmation regarding the rollout in other regions. Users of Motorola Edge+ will be getting the latest Android 11 features like chat bubbles and improved privacy settings. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with an Adreno 650GPU and is bundled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola One Hyper, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India
DC’s New Gods, Aquaman Spin-Off The Trench Cancelled at Warner Bros.

Related Stories

Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  2. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  4. Moto G60, Moto G20 Design, Specifications Leaked
  5. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown Video Gives Details About Its Repairability
  7. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
  8. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  10. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Release Date Set for Saturday
  2. India's Digital IDs for Land Could Exclude Poor, Indigenous Communities, Experts Warn
  3. Global Chip Supply Chain Increasingly Vulnerable to Massive Disruption: Study
  4. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition With 12GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook Backed by US Supreme Court in Case About Unwanted Texting
  6. DC’s New Gods, Aquaman Spin-Off The Trench Cancelled at Warner Bros.
  7. Motorola One Hyper Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch in Brazil: Report
  8. Noise Buds Play TWS Earphones With Google Fast Pair Support, Tru Bass Technology Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Teardown Video by iFixit Shows What’s Most Difficult to Repair on the Flagship Phone
  10. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion, May See Camera Downgrade: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com