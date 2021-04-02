Motorola One Hyper is reportedly getting the stable version of the Android 11 update. The smartphone was launched in January 2020 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The firmware update is also rolling out with the March 2021 Android security patch and will see the smartphone getting several new features. Motorola has made no announcement on when it will launch the One Hyper handset in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone company was reportedly testing the update for its One Hyper, One Action, and One Vision smartphones through soak testing for a long time to validate system behaviour under production use.

As per a recent tweet by tipster @Thiagofirmo, first spotted by PiunikaWeb, Motorola is said to be updating its One Hyper smartphone with Android 11 in Brazil. There hasn't been any confirmation regarding the rollout of the update in other regions but expect it to roll out soon. The update carries firmware version RPF31.Q1-21-20 and comes with March 2021 Android security patch. The smartphone is getting animation improvements, Moto Gametime, Moto Audio, and equaliser along with possible improvements under the hood and new features.

Motorola One Hyper was launched in January 2020 with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It also has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. At the back, it has a 48-megapixel sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

In other Motorola-related news, the company's Edge+ smartphone received its share of the Android 11 update through Verizon Wireless in the US. The company has given no confirmation regarding the rollout in other regions. Users of Motorola Edge+ will be getting the latest Android 11 features like chat bubbles and improved privacy settings. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC that is paired with an Adreno 650GPU and is bundled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

