Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Specifications

Motorola One Fusion was launched in Latin American countries however, its pricing details are yet to be announced.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 July 2020 11:03 IST
Motorola One Fusion With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched: Specifications

Motorola One Fusion comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion packs quad rear cameras
  • It is a toned-down version of Motorola One Fusion+
  • Motorola One Fusion has a dedicated Google Assistant button

Motorola One Fusion on Thursday made its debut as the latest addition to Motorola's One smartphone series. The Motorola One Fusion smartphone is the toned-down version of Motorola One Fusion+ that was launched in globally and in India earlier in June. Currently, the new Motorola phone is available in Latin American countries and will reach other countries by the next month. It packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Unlike the One Fusion+ that comes with a pop-up selfie camera, the vanilla One Fusion houses the front camera inside the waterdrop notch.

The development was shared in a blog post on Thursday. Motorola is yet to announce the pricing as well as the global availability details of Motorola One Fusion. The phone will arrive in Saudi Arabia and UAE next month, the blog post adds.

The Motorola One Fusion is also offered in 4GB + 64GB storage option. Its colour options include Emerald Green and Ocean Blue.

Motorola One Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion runs Android 10 with Motorola's custom skin, My UX on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa, coupled with 4GB RAM. Its onboard storage of 64GB is also expandable via a microSD card.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a secondary 8-megapixel camera with 118-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Motorola One Fusion packs an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and GPS. The Motorola One Fusion further has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of the phone. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Lastly, the Motorola One Fusion measures 164.96x75.85x9.4mm and weighs 202 grams.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Motorola One Fusion

Motorola One Fusion

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
