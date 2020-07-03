Motorola One Fusion on Thursday made its debut as the latest addition to Motorola's One smartphone series. The Motorola One Fusion smartphone is the toned-down version of Motorola One Fusion+ that was launched in globally and in India earlier in June. Currently, the new Motorola phone is available in Latin American countries and will reach other countries by the next month. It packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Unlike the One Fusion+ that comes with a pop-up selfie camera, the vanilla One Fusion houses the front camera inside the waterdrop notch.

The development was shared in a blog post on Thursday. Motorola is yet to announce the pricing as well as the global availability details of Motorola One Fusion. The phone will arrive in Saudi Arabia and UAE next month, the blog post adds.

The Motorola One Fusion is also offered in 4GB + 64GB storage option. Its colour options include Emerald Green and Ocean Blue.

Motorola One Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola One Fusion runs Android 10 with Motorola's custom skin, My UX on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa, coupled with 4GB RAM. Its onboard storage of 64GB is also expandable via a microSD card.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a secondary 8-megapixel camera with 118-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the Motorola One Fusion packs an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and GPS. The Motorola One Fusion further has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of the phone. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Lastly, the Motorola One Fusion measures 164.96x75.85x9.4mm and weighs 202 grams.

