Motorola One Fusion+ Spotted on YouTube Device Report, Specifications Tipped

Motorola One Fusion+ is tipped to carry a 6.5-inch full-HD display.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 23 May 2020 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola/ YouTube Device Report

Motorola One Fusion+ alleged render has also surfaced on YouTube Device Report

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ is expected to launch next month
  • The upcoming Motorola phone is said to carry Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • Motorola is yet to say anything about One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+, a rumoured upcoming Motorola smartphone – has surfaced on YouTube Device Report webpage ahead of launch, which has in turn suggested key specifications of the smartphone. YouTube Device Report is public webpage where the video sharing platform publishes a list of devices that offer great YouTube experience. The webpage has tipped several specifications of Motorola One Fusion+ as well as its possible launch timeline. Motorola is yet to officially say anything about the phone.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications (expected)

As per the YouTube Device Report webpage that was first spotted by the folks at XDA Developers, Motorola One Fusion+ will carry a 6.5-inch full-HD display and run on Android 10. Further, it lists the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC as well as 5,000mAh battery on the phone. No other specifications are mentioned on the webpage; however, it does mention release date as June 2020, suggesting that Motorola might introduce the phone next month.

Also, YouTube Device Report listing for Motorola One Fusion+ includes an image, however, that is clearly of Motorola Edge+. But YouTube seems to have added wrong image for Motorola Edge and this image is of an unannounced Motorola phone, that could very well turn out to be One Fusion+.

motorola one fusion plus youtube device report screenshot Motorola One Fusion Plus

Motorola One Fusion+ with Motorola Edge+ render on YouTube Device Report webpage
Photo Credit: YouTube Device Report

XDA Developers is also reporting that other specifications of Motorola One Fusion+ will include up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, 4G LTE support, and 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is said to be coming in Cloud and Sugarfrost colour options.

Motorola One Fusion specifications (expected)

Motorola One Fusion+ is said to be joined Motorola One Fusion at launch and the latter is tipped to carry a 6.52-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 10. Further, the phone is expected to come with four rear cameras, including 48-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 5-megapixel camera, and 2-megapixel camera.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus specifications, Motorola One Fusion Plus launch date, Motorola, Motorola One Fusion
Samsung India Partners With Facebook to Take Its Offline Retailers Online

