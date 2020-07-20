Motorola One Fusion+ is all set to go on flash sale once again today. The phone was launched in India in June, and has since been available on Flipkart via flash sales every Monday. The price of the phone was recently increased by Rs. 500, and it is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 17,499. The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup and it is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Motorola One Fusion+ India sale, price in India, more

The Motorola One Fusion+ sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 17,499 after the recent price increase for the single 6GB + 128GB storage option. It is available to buy exclusively via Flipkart in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Flipkart lists offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,945 per month.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Coming to the specifications, The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup at the back placed in the top left corner in a vertical manner. This setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The Motorola One Fusion+ connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

