Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India was recently increased by Rs. 500, and now it retails at Rs. 17,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 July 2020 07:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Motorola One Fusion+ is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Motorola One Fusion+ is on sale exclusively via Flipkart
  • The phone comes in Twilight Blue, Moonlight White options

Motorola One Fusion+ is all set to go on flash sale once again today. The phone was launched in India in June, and has since been available on Flipkart via flash sales every Monday. The price of the phone was recently increased by Rs. 500, and it is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 17,499. The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup and it is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Motorola One Fusion+ India sale, price in India, more

The Motorola One Fusion+ sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 17,499 after the recent price increase for the single 6GB + 128GB storage option. It is available to buy exclusively via Flipkart in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Flipkart lists offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,945 per month.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Coming to the specifications, The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup at the back placed in the top left corner in a vertical manner. This setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone packs 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The Motorola One Fusion+ connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent cameras
  • Near-stock Android
  • Loud bottom-firing speaker
  • Bad
  • Big and bulky
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Average low-light video quality
Read detailed Motorola One Fusion+ review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola One Fusion Plus Sale, Motorola One Fusion Plus Features, Motorola One Fusion Plus Price in India, Motorola One Fusion Plus Specifications, Motorola
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 9 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s Reportedly Going on Sale in India Starting August 6
  3. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
  4. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Tipped to Launch in India in July
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale via Flipkart Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Redmi Note 9 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Apple Days Sale Is Live: Price Discount on iPhone 11, Other Products
  4. Disney Cuts Ad Spending on Facebook, Instagram Amidst Growing Boycott: Report
  5. Twitter Disables Trump Tweet Over Copyright Complaint
  6. Government Issues Notice to Twitter After Recent Hack
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch
  8. Asteroid 2020 ND, 160 Metres in Diameter, to Fly Past Earth on July 24
  9. Moto G9 Play Surfaces on Geekbench With Qualcomm SoC, 4GB RAM Tipped
  10. Redmi Note 9 India Variant May Come With a New 6GB RAM Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com