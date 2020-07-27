Motorola One Fusion+ is set to go on sale once again in India today. The phone has been on flash sale ever since launch, and it is made available every Monday through Flipkart. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. However, recently the phone's pricing was increased by Rs. 500. It comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India, sale

As mentioned, the price of the Motorola One Fusion+ was recently increased by Rs. 500, and it is now listed on Flipkart at Rs. 17,499 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option. The device will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today. It will be available in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Flipkart lists offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,945 per month.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) notch-less display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB, and the phone supports storage expansion using microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the pop-up camera module houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support that is touted to last for up to two days. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

